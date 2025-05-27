The Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" Drops This Friday — Don't Strikeout
NBA legend Kobe Bryant is synonymous with the city of Los Angeles. That extends beyond his iconic career with the Lakers and includes his fandom of the Dodgers.
Just as Bryant remains popular to this day, his signature Nike line continues to produce the hottest sneaker drops.
However, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" might be the most anticipated sneaker release of 2025.
Not only is the Nike Kobe 6 the most beloved model from Bryant's basketball line, but it hits the baseball diamond in a fan-favorite "Dodgers" colorway (along with some amazing limited-edition baseball gear).
The Nike Kobe Protro "Dodgers" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, May 30. The shoes will be sold exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.
The Nike Kobe Protro "Dodgers" colorway will be available in adult ($180) and big kid ($120) sizing. Unfortunately for younger fans, no little kid or toddler sizing will be included in this drop.
There is no doubt that these highly-anticipated kicks will sell out immediately. The basketball shoes and matching baseball collection have been on the radar of fans for a very long time.
For the vast majority of shoppers, they will have to pay above the retail price to buy the shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" has intrigued fans for years. It is a new colorway, first debuted by Natalia Bryant in 2023. Then, in 2024, Vanessa Bryant gifted the unreleased kicks to the entire Dodgers team.
The "Dodgers" colorway sports Game Royal on the snakeskin textured upper with white and University Red details.
The Nike Swooshes and Kobe logos are white, while Bryant's signature and jersey number 8 appear in University Red. Baseball stitching on the tongues completes the look.
Meanwhile, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro is built for the basketball court. It features responsive foam, an Air Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot, and low-profile traction for improved court feel and quickness.
Best of all, the Dodgers-themed collection extends to lifestyle kicks, apparel, and performance baseball gear. First, the Nike Kobe Offcourt Slides drop in full-family sizing ($24-$42) on the Nike SNKRS app.
The Kobe logo and snakeskin texture appear on the slides in the same Game Royal and white design. These slides could be a nice consolation prize for fans who miss out on the Nike Kobe 6 drop.
The jersey and matching gear are part of the Nike Kobe Baseball Equipment Collection. The jersey and matching gear are part of the Nike Kobe Baseball Equipment Collection.
The limited-edition collection gives athletes what they want with an elevated mix of performance baseball gear ready to hit a home run on their local fields.
The Nike Kobe Baseball Equipment Collection drops simultaneously as the shoes and slides on the Nike SNKRS app.
It contains the Men's Baseball Top ($150), Catcher's Set ($800), Men's Baseball Batting Gloves ($70), Bid Kid's Baseball Batting Gloves ($30), Sliding Mitt ($55), and Arm Sleeve ($25).
Bryant's love for Los Angeles and the Dodgers' shared passion for winning inspired this collection, and now it will help motivate a new generation of athletes.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
