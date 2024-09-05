Foot Locker Celebrates 50 Years With Limited-Edition Sneakers
Foot Locker has officially announced a month-long celebration of its 50th anniversary this September. The festivities feature a series of events and the launch of a limited-edition sneaker and apparel collection in collaboration with Nike, adidas, New Balance, PUMA, and Converse.
For five decades, Foot Locker has been a global leader in sneaker culture, known for its curated selection of top brands and deep community connections.
Today, the Company remains the "Heart of Sneakers" by delivering exceptional customer service through its iconic "Stripers" and transforming the shopping experience. Foot Locker's dedication to self-expression and exceptional experiences for sneaker and basketball enthusiasts has cemented its leading role in sneaker culture, a position it intends to uphold for the next 50 years.
Looking to the future, the Company is driving its Lace Up Plan forward by expanding sneaker culture, deepening customer relationships, powering up its portfolio, and enhancing its omnichannel experience. Progress is evident through Foot Locker's growing product portfolio, reimagined retail concept and store refresh program, an enhanced FLX Rewards Program focused on customer loyalty, and the upcoming launch of a redesigned mobile app.
These innovations mark a significant step in advancing Foot Locker's omnichannel retail excellence and elevating the shopping experience. Through strategic investments in technology, a consumer-led approach, and a focus on "all things sneakers," Foot Locker is positioning itself for sustainable, long-term, and profitable growth.
Celebration Highlights:
- 50th Anniversary Limited-Edition Collection: Foot Locker will release an exclusive footwear and apparel collection featuring distinctive black and white colorways with gold accents, created in partnership with Nike, adidas, New Balance, PUMA, and Converse. The collection will be available online at FootLocker.com and in select stores beginning Monday, September 9.
- Celebratory Events: Foot Locker will host various events in New York City throughout September, including a performance featuring GRAMMY-nominated artist and brand ambassador Coi Leray, in partnership with adidas and produced by Complex for FLX Rewards members.
- New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell® Ceremony: To commemorate Foot Locker's 50th anniversary, Mary Dillon will ring the NYSE Opening Bell® on Thursday, September 5.
To celebrate, Foot Locker will also launch a 360-marketing campaign on September 9, including out-of-home placements, paid media, exclusive product releases, and in-person activations.
The newly reopened 34th Street store in NYC will host customer-focused events throughout September, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, exclusive sneaker customization, live entertainment, and limited-edition gifts.