George Kittle Wore Air Jordan 11s to 49ers Preseason Game
Last week, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made headlines after calling out reporters for their sneakers. The five-time NFL Pro Bowler implored the media to step up their sneaker game.
But as every athlete knows, it is a dangerous game to start a war of words with the media. If you are going to roast the press for their kicks, you have to bring your A-game every day.
That is exactly what Kittle did on Sunday night. Although he did not play in the 49ers' preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Kittle came correct in a pair of Air Jordan 11 sneakers.
During last night's game, Kittle was asked if he was "the resident shoe guy" in the 49ers locker room. Kittle did not shy away from the question, saying he was. However, he gave credit to Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams for being the "fashion guys."
In the sideline interview, Kittle can be seen wearing the Air Jordan 11 in the "Cherry" colorway. The retro basketball sneakers were released in December 2022 for $225. Luckily for fans, the kicks now hover just over the retail price on most sneaker resale websites.
Of course, the Air Jordan 11 is one of the most popular installments in Michael Jordan's legendary signature sneaker line. Jordan debuted the hoop shoe the movie Space Jam and wore it in his 1995 return to the NBA.
However, the hoop shoes have transcended the sport to become a staple in sneaker rotations all over the world. Even Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wore the Air Jordan 11 in a different colorway before a preseason game on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the "Cherry" colorway sports a clean white upper with a Varsity Red patent leather mudguard wrapping around the base of the shoe. The red Jumpman logo and '23' on the heel provide the finishing touches to the classic sneakers.
With the NFL regular season quickly approaching, Kittle must be prepared for lots of attention focused on his footwear. If the past is prologue, then Kittle will rise to the occasion. Fans can follow Kicks on SI for all their sneaker news from the NFL and the rest of the sports world.
