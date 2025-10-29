Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Sneakers Are Under $40 Online
The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a strong start this season. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the team with an unbelievable 36 points and 14 rebounds per game.
Just as Antetokounmpo is unstoppable on the court, he is just as impactful in the footwear industry. The perennial NBA All-Star has two performance basketball footwear lines with Nike: the Giannis Freak (signature) line and Giannis Immortality (budget-friendly) line.
Luckily for athletes and fans, both of the newest models from Antetokounmpo's signature sneaker collection are significantly discounted online at Dick's Sporting Goods. Below is a detailed look at the shoes and shopping information.
Nike Giannis Immortality 4
The Nike Giannis Immortality 4 has a retail price of $85, but is marked down to $39.07 and $39.92 at Dick's Sporting Goods in two popular colorways: "Lightning and Hyper Pink" and "Lime Blast and Hyper Pink."
While Antetokounmpo is a power forward, the Nike Giannis Immortality 4 is designed for the multifaceted player. It features a sleek, supportive heel shape combined with an upgraded traction pattern. Meanwhile, an internal containment system provides optimal control with movement.
Online shoppers can choose from multiple discounted colorways of the Nike Giannis Immortality 4. Even better, they can find Antetokounmpo's signature model below the retail price as well (just not as low as $40).
Nike Giannis Freak 7
Earlier this summer, Nike launched Antetokounmpo's seventh signature basketball shoe. The Nike Giannis Freak 7 has a retail price of $125 in most styles but is marked down in three colorways at Dick's Sporting Goods. The "Ignition" costs $69, the "Wolf in Sheep's Clothing" costs $69, and the "New Moon" costs $75.
Tech specs include a new "Antetokounmpo" traction pattern that features a more rigid feel on the lateral side of the silhouette and a smooth ride. Additionally, the midsole, outsole, and upper all feature mechanically engineered grooves that flex and compress.
For the first time in Nike Basketball history, the new traction pattern pairs with a full-length Cushlon 3.0 midsole. The new silhouette was designed with a particular movement in mind: the most lethal Euro step in all of basketball.
Basketball fans can count on more exciting developments from Antetokounmpo and Nike throughout the NBA season. Even better, more sales at Dick's Sporting Goods is always a safe bet. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.