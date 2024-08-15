HOKA Launches a Fierce Carbon-Plated Trail Running Shoe
HOKA - the running shoe brand tearing up trails, tracks and roads this Summer - has officially launched their highly anticipated performance trail shoe, the Tecton X 3.
The newest silhouette in the brand's trail category was inspired by HOKA elite athlete Jim Walmsley as he trained to become the first American male Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) champion, setting a new course record in prototypes of the Tecton X 3.
Named after the earth’s tectonic plates - which inspired its parallel dual carbon fiber plate design - the Tecton X 3 is highlighted by this evolved parallel carbon plate technology, PEBA midsole and debris-free upper design.
According to the brand, the Tecton X 3 features a fast-feeling ride that enables runners to unlock speed on all types of terrain, technical mountain trails, or unforgivingly fast race courses.
“The Tecton X 3 was tested in the Alps and HOKA Elite Athlete Jim Walmsley was pivotal in providing insights into our development process, as he wore various versions of the shoe in his training, eventual victory at the UTMB Mont Blanc Race, and most recently at the Western States 100.” said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Global Product at HOKA.
“We leveraged the learnings from one of the most technical and varied terrain trails in the sport to create our most innovative and fastest trail racing shoe yet, and we’re thrilled to bring it to the public to help them find their own speed on the trails.”
The Tecton X 3 features an upgraded midsole featuring two layers of PEBA foam, with one softer layer on top for cushioning and impact, and a slightly firmer layer underneath for agility on technical terrain. The upper has a new knit collar that acts as a gaiter to help mitigate trail debris from entering the shoe.
Launching ahead of the UTMB Mont Blanc World Series in Chamonix, France on August 26 - where Walmsley owns the course record - the Tecton X 3 will be seen on HOKA elite athletes competing. On-site during the competition, the brand will host a FlyLab experience where attending fans can get an inside look at the innovation behind the Tecton X 3.
The Tecton X 3 is available now for $275 at HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers worldwide. Athletes and fans can follow Kicks on SI for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
