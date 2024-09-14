Nike Officially Unveils Ja Morant's 2nd Signature Sneaker
Due to a suspension and season-ending shoulder surgery, NBA fans did not see much of Ja Morant last year. However, the Memphis Grizzlies point guard will be back on the court soon and debuting his second signature sneaker.
Morant's long-awaited second hoop shoe has finally appeared on the Nike SNKRS website. The Nike Ja 2 is scheduled to launch in the "Induction" colorway on September 26 for $120 in adult sizes.
The launch colorway will not be released in full-family sizing. However, fans of the high-flying point guard can expect the shoes to drop in kid's sizes in the very near future.
According to the product description, Nike removed as much material in the arch of the new shoe as possible without sacrificing support. This technique reduced the overall weight of the shoe.
Additionally, Air Zoom cushioning provides increased responsiveness and vertical acceleration. Lastly, the multidirectional traction pattern pays homage to the oversized tractor tires Ja still trains on in the Morant family backyard.
Judging by the official pictures and tech specs, Nike played it safe with Morant's second hoop shoe. The first installment of Morant's signature line was a smashing success in the sneaker community. Understandably, the brand wanted to slowly build upon that model's framework.
Fans got their first look at the "Induction" colorway when the Murray State Racers inducted Morant into its athletic department's Hall of Fame in July. The silhouette sports Cobalt Bliss on the upper, with claw marks overshadowing the Swoosh logos on the sides.
Meanwhile, the mesh toe box and tongues feature Taupe Grey for a cool contract. Morant's signature logos appear on the tongues and insoles of the sneakers.
As expected, the final pictures of the Nike Ja 2 look better than the unofficial images that leaked online this summer.
Grizzlies fans and basketball players can expect plenty more colorways of the Nike Ja 2 to drop over the next year. A spooky Halloween colorway has already appeared online ahead of its release next month.
It has been almost 21 months since Morant debuted his first signature sneaker on Christmas Day 2022, and Nike is ready to get behind its first-ever Gen Z signature athlete in the NBA.
Basketball fans can stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of their sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.