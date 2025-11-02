Nike Trolls Drake After Dodgers Beat Blue Jays in World Series
Somehow, some way, the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off yet another exciting comeback in an extra-innings thriller against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 MLB World Series.
Before the confetti could even fly through the air of the Rogers Centre, all of the major sportswear brands began rolling out their advertisements congratulating the Dodgers' players on their roster.
Adidas, Jordan Brand, New Balance, Nike, and Under Armour all dropped memorable ads. But none were better than Nike's not-so-subtle shot at Drake (a Toronto native and Blue Jays fan who has used social media to troll Dodgers players this week). Below is a breakdown of the best ad spots after Game 7.
Nike Trolls Drake With Kendrick Lamar
Nike's 30-second short film titled "LA Loves a Sequel" paid homage to the city's entertainment industry. The ad congratulated the Dodgers in the form of ending credits for a movie, featuring the Kendrick Lamar song "Squabble Up."
Of course, Kendrick Lamar is a Los Angeles native who spent most of 2024 dunking on Drake after landing the knockout blow in their beef with the epic diss track-turned-song-of-the-summer, "Not Like Us."
Kendrick Lamar continued his beatdown of Drake with his Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, and Nike is now having fun at the rapper's experience. It is a little awkward since Drake has a signature sublabel, NOCTA, with Nike.
Jordan Brand Celebrates Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts' resilience was on full display throughout the World Series. Betts struggled at the plate throughout much of the postseason, but made up for it with his defensive play and leadership.
Now, Betts gets to celebrate with yet another ring. As one of the select few MLB players on the Jordan Brand baseball roster, the company immediately congratulated him with a Project Pat song nodding to his fourth ring.
The MLB World Series rings keep piling up for Mookie Betts. In honor of his accomplishment, Jordan Brand will release a custom T Shirt available on Jordan.com.
Adidas Shows Math on Hernandez Squared
Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández are not related, but they are double trouble for opponents. Both Kiké and Teoscar are insolvable problem, which served as the inspiration for a new adidas ad.
First, adidas posted a picture of each player on Instagram with the caption, "Top 2 not 2 in the 6." Then, the brand dropped a hilarious short film where a math teacher tries to break down the "Hernández factor."
Physics and probability are tested to prove that this isn't a theory; it is a true, perfect formula. Hernández squared equals "Back 2 Back" for adidas and the Dodgers.
Shohei Ohtani's Double Feature for New Balance
New Balance celebrated the biggest star of the World Series with one Instagram post, but there is surely more to come. Shortly after the Dodgers secured their second straight title, New Balance celebrated Shohei Ohtani on Instagram.
New Balance shared a picture of Ohtani standing on base during a Dodgers home game from earlier in the series, with the phrase, "Double Feature." It was a solid reference to the Los Angeles movie industry and Ohtani's two-way capabilities.
Under Armour Crowns Freddie Freeman
Last but not least, Under Armour congratulated Freddie Freeman on another stellar season. Under Armour shared a picture of Freeman with the phrase, "Back-to-back World Series champion. Not all kings wear crowns. Made for the moment on his home turf. Freddie Freeman back-2-back World Series champion."
Under Armour added the caption, "On his home turf. Congrats on ring number three, @freddiefreeman." The home turf part is a nod to Freeman's Canadian heritage.
The baseball season is over, but the battle between sportswear brands will never stop. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the MLB and beyond.