How to Buy the Nike Ja 3 'NY vs. NY' – It Won't Be Easy

Ja Morant and Nike are dropping three Graffiti-inspired Nike Ja 3’s to commemorate his “Make Them Watch” World Tour kicking off this month 🎨



The ‘J’ Swoosh concept was conceived during a trip to Nike Campus where @JaMorant spray painted his name with the Nike Swoosh as the J ✔️ pic.twitter.com/YEXsRlR3jO