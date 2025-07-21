How to Buy the Nike Ja 3 'NY vs. NY' – It Won't Be Easy
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant grabbed headlines when he debuted his third signature sneaker in the 2025 Western Conference Playoffs. Ever since athletes and fans got their first look at the Nike Ja 3, they have counted down the days until the release date.
The Nike Ja 3 officially launches in a limited-edition 'NY vs. NY' colorway tomorrow. Morant has had a growing presence at the annual outdoor basketball tournament each summer, and he is now paying homage to the event with his newest sneakers.
Unfortunately for everyone outside of the Big Apple, it will be challenging to buy the Nike Ja 3 'NY vs. NY' colorway. Below are release details and shopping information for the highly anticipated hoop shoe.
Release Details
According to the statement posted on the Nike SNKRS app, the Ja 3 'NY vs. NY' will be released via Exclusive Access in the SNKRS App on July 22. The retail price is $130 in adult sizes.
As part of Nike's Exclusive Access, offers to purchase the Ja 3 'NY vs. NY' will be sent to a selection of Nike members who currently reside in New York City and have entered one or more SNKRS launches for previous NY vs. NY products.
The release announcement states that not all eligible users will be selected. Exclusive Access does not guarantee general availability or availability in the shopper's preferred size. Offers to enter for a chance to purchase will be sent to select members on July 22.
What It Means for Shoppers
So, not only must users reside in New York City, but they must have previously entered for one or more SNKRS launches for previous NY vs. NY products. Even then, not all eligible users will be selected.
Complicating matters, general availability or availability in the shopper's preferred size cannot be guaranteed. The bottom line is that it will be challenging for shoppers to buy the Nike Ja 3 'NY vs. NY' tomorrow.
Luckily for fans who really wanted Morant's New York-themed Nike sneakers, they can find them on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, and eBay. However, shoppers must be prepared to pay well over the retail price.
Nike Ja 3 Details
The 'NY vs. NY' colorway sports a black upper constructed by a downward Swoosh logo in Neon Yellow and Total Orange. The letter 'A' appears in a spray-painted graphic in Bright Crimson and Mint Foam. Lastly, Nike's NY vs. NY logo appears on the tongues in Anthracite.
Fans who miss out on the drop and want to avoid paying resale prices for Morant's latest basketball shoes should not worry, as the Nike Ja 3 is scheduled to drop in dozens of colorways over the next year.
