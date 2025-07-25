Ja Morant Wraps U.S. Leg of Nike World Tour – Asia Up Next
Expectations were high for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant's Nike World Tour. But just like his acrobatic dunks, Morant soared through the U.S. leg of the Make Them Watch tour.
Morant can successfully scratch the first two cities off his list, having left an unforgettable experience for fans and hoopers.
Atlanta, New York
The tour kicked off at Peach Jam – Nike's premiere elite youth basketball tournament – where Morant connected with players and fans at his Foot Locker pop-up, passed out pairs of the Nike Ja 3 'EYBL,' and supported his squad, Twelve Time, on one of youth basketball's biggest stages.
In the Big Apple, Morant surprised the crowd at NYvsNY, showing love to the city's top young hoopers and inviting select players to continue the journey in China as part of Nike's Mission Rise camp.
Morant capped the night off by attending the WNBA regular-season game between the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever. After which, Morant linked up with Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu for an epic sneaker swap – the Ja 3 'NYvsNY' for the Sabrina 3 'Blueprint.'
China, Tokyo, Manilla
Starting today, Morant will take on China from July 25-30. He will host clinics and training opportunities for local hoopers and future stars in Mission Rise 2025.
On July 31, the tour goes to Tokyo to connect with local athletes and fans while building a deeper connection with Japanese culture.
Lastly, the tour concludes in Manila on August 2. Morant will invite local high school players to watch his workout and inspire Filipino hoopers of all levels at a "Make Them Watch" exhibition game while in Manila, a hotbed of basketball culture.
Fans who cannot attend the events are still in luck as the Nike Ja 3 launches in the 'Light Show' colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on August 5 for $125 on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.
Morant's Nike World Tour is far from over, so fans and sneakerheads can expect more exciting developments soon.
