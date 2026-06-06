Nike Designed Basketball Shoes for Knicks and Spurs Fans

The 2026 NBA Finals have delivered plenty of exciting moments on the court for basketball fans and sneakerheads. One of the most tantalizing parts of watching the game is wanting the player-exclusive colorways designed for basketball's biggest stage.

Luckily, Nike just dropped two of its most popular basketball shoes in custom colorways for fans of the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Even better, fans can put their own spin on the design by using the "Nike By You" feature online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each hoop shoe.

Nike Ja 3 "Spurs"

The Nike Ja 3 "Spurs" colorway. | Nike

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is no fan of the Spurs, but his third signature sneaker looks good in every color. Athletes and fans can buy the custom Nike Ja 3 "Spurs" colorway for $145 in adult sizes on Nike.com.

Fans can further customize the Spurs-inspired shoes, or flip them completely and outfit the kicks in Knicks colors. There are myriad customization options for the Nike Ja 3 on the brand's design platform.

The Nike Ja 3 "Spurs" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam midsole and a tuned-zoned outsole with a traction pattern featuring all-over mini Ja logos. The upper is everyone's favorite part of the shoe, thanks to its lightweight design and bold style.

Nike Sabrina 3 "Knicks"

The Nike Sabrina 3 "Knicks" colorway. | Nike

It makes perfect sense that New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu's third signature Nike basketball shoe gets a Knicks colorway. Shoppers can buy the sneakers for $165 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Just like Morant's Spurs colorway, fans can redesign the Nike Sabrina 3 in black and silver if they want. Plus, the silhouette has already dropped in countless colorways to match almost everyone's fashion needs.

The Nike Sabrina 3 "Knicks" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Sabrina 3 include a forefoot Air Zoom unit inside the Cushlon 3.0 foam carrier, designed for responsiveness and bounce. The side pleats allow cables to run through for stability. Lastly, the squeaky multidirectional traction pattern offers bite on the basketball court.

Ja Morant and Sabrina Ionescu

The Nike Ja and Nike Sabrina 3. | Nike

Both Morant and Ionescu have already unveiled their fourth signature basketball shoes. While we are excited about both of the upcoming models, we hate to see their third signature sneakers leave. The Nike Ja 3 and Nike Sabrina 3 dominated basketball courts over the past year.

However, the shoes are ending on a high note with these NBA Finals-inspired colorways. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.