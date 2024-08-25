Jalen Hurts' Kicks Were the Highlight of Eagles Ugly Preseason Finale
There is no reason in getting worked up over preseason games in the NFL. But the fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are allowed to be upset after losing a lopsided game on Saturday to the Minnesota Vikings 26-3.
Once again, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not play. Without many lessons to take away from the beatdown, some fans may want to burn the game tape from the preseason finale.
But before you do that, we would be remiss if we did not highlight Hurts' pregame kicks. The Jordan Brand athlete always brings his A-game with his sneakers, and Saturday night was no different.
Thanks to the Eagles' social media team, fans were treated to a look at Hurts' pregame outfit. The two-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback rocked a cool grey sweater and matching shorts coordinated with his Air Jordan sneakers.
Hurts wore the Air Jordan 3 in the 'Craft Ivory' colorway. The old-school hoop shoes were released in February 2024 for $210 in adult sizes.
They now have an average resale price of just $193 on StockX. Fans can get the same kicks at a discount online right now.
Michael Jordan's third signature sneaker remains one of the most beloved models in his legendary footwear catalog. The 'Craft Ivory' colorway sports a cool blend of Ivory, Grey Mist, and Cream colorway for a refined and elegant look.
As a departure from more eye-catching styles, the 'Craft Ivory' colorway offers a neutral color scheme, which makes it perfect for almost any social setting.
Since signing with Jordan Brand in August 2023, Hurts has quickly become the face of Jumpman in the NFL. On the field and off the field, Hurts' shoes do not disappoint. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and the rest of the sports world.