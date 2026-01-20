Jalen Brunson Debuts Nike Kobe 3 Low in Knicks Colors
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has taken on the mantle of the unofficial torchbearer for Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line in the NBA. Brunson routinely debuts new models and colorways during marquee NBA games.
While Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Nike drew criticism for ill-conceived MLK shoes, Brunson made positive headlines for debuting the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro. Not only was it the first on-court moment for the unreleased hoop shoe, but it was in an iconic Knicks colorway.
Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro
Brunson's player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro featured a monochromatic bright orange upper with eye-catching blue details to complete the Knicks-inspired aesthetic.
Last August, Bryant's third signature basketball shoe made its return as part of the Protro (performance + retro) series. So far, it has only dropped in two colorways and failed to generate meaningful hype. However, Nike also previewed a low-top version of the shoe, which has excited fans.
Brunson's Knicks Colorway
The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro will launch in the all-white 'Halo' colorway on Bryant's birthday, August 23, 2026.
It is safe to assume the low-top will cost less than the original silhouette, while maintaining much of the same performance technology. It features a full-length Zoom Strobel with a plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole, along with an updated traction pattern.
Brunson x Nike
The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro will eventually be released in multiple colorways, but there is no confirmation that Brunson's Knicks colorway will ever hit shelves. However, there is hope as Nike did release Brunson's Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Statue of Liberty" colorway in December 2025.
Meanwhile, Brunson has debuted some other incredible Nike Kobe shoes with colorways paying tribute to his father, alma mater, and more. Brunson and Nike have not missed with their deisn ideas so far.
With the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro on the way, fans can expect more heat from Brunson and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
