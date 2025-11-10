Jalen Hurts Rocks $215 Air Jordans Before Packers Showdown

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is widely considered one of the most fashionable players in the NFL. While Hurts usually stands out with his bold yet tasteful style, the All-Pro quarterback blended in on the team flight yesterday.

The Eagles took a quick trip to Wisconsin for their Monday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers. Hurts embraced the dreary weather by pairing an all-camo ensemble with green Air Jordan sneakers. Check out the Eagles' social media post below for a detailed look at his outfit.

Hurts wore the Air Jordan 3 in the "Medium Olive" or "Family Affair" colorway. The shoes were released last month and are still available for $215 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Michael Jordan's third signature shoe features one of the most iconic silhouettes from his legendary signature line. This version of the Air sports a Medium Olive upper complemented by shades of Neutral Olive. It sits atop a Sail midsole and Sequoia outsole.

The legendary "Nike Air" branding appears in Fire Red on the black insoles, and pops off the heels in Sail. Lastly, hits of orange appear on the outsole to give a woodsy vibe that ties in with the rest of Hurts' outfit.

🫒 Air Jordan 3 Retro "Medium Olive" (2025) pic.twitter.com/pZoOivOf1E — swoosh supply (@swooshsupply) October 19, 2025

Earlier this fall, Jordan Brand officially teamed up with Realtree on several camouflage apparel and footwear options. Hurts wore the Jordan Flight Chicago Realtree Jacket ($200) and the Jordan Brooklyn Woven Realtree Pants ($100), both available on the Jordan website.

Hurts signed with Jordan Brand in August 2023. Since then, he has quickly become the biggest name on Jumpman's NFL roster.

In addition to starring in multiple marketing campaigns and headlining the Jordan Trunner O/S, Hurts also has his own successful apparel line.

OFFICIAL LOOK: Jordan Brand "Realtree Camo" Apparel 👀🪖 pic.twitter.com/P2vo4SMcMU — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) August 18, 2025

Perhaps the highest honor Hurts has received from Jordan Brand was the company tasking him with kicking off its "40 Years of Greatness" campaign in December by breaking NFL uniform rules. Jordan Brand paid the fine because you can't ban greatness.

Each week of the NFL season, fans can count on Hurts debuting incredible cleats on the field. Luckily for us, he is laying out the playbook on how to dress off the field, too.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.

More Air Jordan News