Steph Curry Shows Love to Angel Reese's Reebok Sneakers

Stephen Curry was out of the lineup with an ankle injury during the Golden State Warriors' embarrassing 131-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. However, Curry continued to command the attention of sneakerheads and basketball fans.

Ever since his unexpected split with Under Armour in November, Curry has worn a variety of different footwear brands on and off the court. The theme has been a tribute to basketball icons and cities, while signaling his strength as a sneaker free agent.

On Friday night, Curry wore the Reebok Angel Reese 1 in the "Receipts Ready" colorway. One of the first styles to hit shelves, the "Receipts Ready" has repeatedly sold out after each restock over the past few months.

The shoes are currently not in stock at Reebok or Foot Locker, but fans can still buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.

The "Receipts Ready" colorway is inspired by Reese taking note of her doubters. Similar to a receipt, the shoes sport a white and black upper with red detailing.

WNBA All-Star Angel Reese had one of the best basketball shoes of 2025, with several popular options ranging from fashionable to humorous to heartfelt.

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. were the first two NBA players to wear Reese's signature sneakers during a game. Curry has not yet hooped in them, but wearing them is still a huge endorsement.

It showcases Reese's power in the footwear industry and tantalizes fans with the prospect of a Curry-Reebok partnership. In November, Reebok President of Basketball Shaquille O'Neal hinted at ongoing negotiations with Curry.

Shaq on Steph Curry wearing the Reebok Shaqnosis:



“I think our people are having conversations with his people.” 👀



(via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/gU5zxguklG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 21, 2025

Last night marked the third time wearing Reebok since his sneaker free agency began in November. So far, he has worn O'Neal's Shaqnosis, Allen Iverson's Question Mid, and now the Angel Reese 1.

NBA fans can expect to see Curry continuing to rock a wide range of hoop shoes as his sneaker free agency rolls on throughout this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More Steph Curry News

Stephen Curry wore Drake and Kobe Bryant's sneakers in a tribute to Toronto.

Steph Curry's thoughts on the Curry 13 have been revealed.

Stephen Curry wore three different shoes on Christmas Day.

Devin Booker revealed his plans to recruit Stephen Curry to Nike.

Under Armour CEO liked a post about Stephen Curry's last signature shoe.