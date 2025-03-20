Jayson Tatum Gifts Sneakers to Duke Women for March Madness
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a signature Jordan Brand athlete. Meanwhile, his alma mater, the Duke Blue Devils, is a Nike-sponsored school.
Despite being part of the same company, Nike athletes usually don't wear Jumpman sneakers and vice versa. However, Duke and Tatum are both all about family.
Before the Duke Blue Devils women's basketball team starts their NCAA Tournament campaign against Lehigh tomorrow, they were treated to new sneakers from Tatum.
In the video captioned, "Our guy @jaytatum0 always gets us right," Coach Kara Lawson is seen singing the praises of Tatum before surprising her team with new kicks.
It looks like Duke players received the Jordan Tatum 3 in the "Blueprint" colorway. The all-blue theme has appeared on the first two iterations of Tatum's signature sneaker line and draws inspiration from Jay Z's iconic rap album.
Luckily for online shoppers, the sneakers are in stock. They can choose from several styles (including the "Blue Print" colorway) of the Jordan Tatum 3 for $125 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
While the Duke women prepare to make more noise in March Madness, they can count on having the support of Tatum.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Jimmy Butler takes on an internship role in a funny video series for Alo.
The Nike A'One is dropping ahead of its official launch date in two locations this weekend.
Devin Booker says Victor Wembanyama has the "best logo in sports."
Kyrie Irving's ANTA sneakers celebrate his "Solar Return."
Luka Dončić Unveils New Jordan Brand Sneakers: Luka 4 & Luka .77.