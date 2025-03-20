Watch Jimmy Butler Struggle During His Alo Internship
The past month has been exciting for Jimmy Butler. The NBA All-Star landed with the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline, and the team has since gone 15-2 in games he has played.
More importantly, Butler earned a prestigious internship at Alo. Well, at least in a fun new video series produced by the Los Angeles-based yoga apparel company.
Today, Alo and Butler teamed up on the first installment of a series called "Jimmy the Intern." In the 3-minute video, Butler can be seen struggling throughout his first day on the job.
Butler remains upbeat and ultra-positive despite getting coffee orders wrong and struggling to unlock doors. Even better, Butler's BIGFACE coffee brand gets plenty of shine, and he shows off pieces from the company's apparel collection.
According to the Instagram post, a second episode is on the way. In the meantime, online shoppers can check out the entire men's and women's collections at aloyoga.com.
Butler has been an ambassador for Alo since 2022, lending his star power and magnetic personality to multiple marketing campaigns. Alo always does a commendable job of highlighting Butler's style and playful personality.
Alo continues to expand into the footwear world, launching recovery sneakers and running shoes. Athletes and fans can expect more exciting news from Alo and Butler for the foreseeable future (even if the internship does not work out).
