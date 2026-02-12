StockX Reveals Data for NBA's Most Popular Sneakers

Analytics have taken over the NBA, and are just as important in the footwear industry. Debate ends where hard numbers begin, and StockX has released data that shows who is winning in the sneaker community.

The StockX data scientists crunched the numbers to understand which NBA and WNBA stars are truly winning the popularity contest, as determined by sales of their signature sneakers. The results paint a clear picture of player and brand dominance right now.

Nike remains at the top of the sport, led by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Meanwhile, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant leads active NBA players with signature sneaker lines. Below are the key findings and sales charts.

Kobe Bryant Dominates Sneaker Sales

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Bryant ranked No. 1 in total sales by a massive margin. In fact, Nike Kobe models account for nearly 37% of all signature basketball shoe sales on StockX in 2025.

The top 4 best-selling individual Nike Kobe models were the Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'What The' at No. 1, Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Dodgers' at No. 2, Nike Kobe 6 Protro' Sail All-Star' at No.3, and the Nike Kobe 6 Protro' Total Orange' at No. 4.

Taking it one step further, Nike Kobe sneakers accounted for 26 of the top 50 signature basketball shoes sold on StockX in 2025. It it clear, the Black Mamba still reigns supreme. Fans can shop the Nike Kobe line on StockX.

Ja Morant is a Sales Phenom

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant wears the Nike Ja 3. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Morant is the modern-day sales phenom, finishing second overall and claiming multiple spots among the best-selling releases. He had three of the top nine best-selling shoes.

Morant's top-traded releases in 2025 include the Nike Ja 3 'Max Volume' (No. 5 overall), Nike Ja 3 'Showstopper' (No. 6 overall), and the Nike Ja 3 'Hustle & Flow' (No. 9 overall). Fans can shop the Nike Ja line on StockX.

WNBA Stars Shine in Sneaker World

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson wears the Nike A'One. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The trend is undeniable. WNBA stars are quickly becoming major movers in the footwear industry. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson both cracked the top 10 in overall player sales, coming in at No. 6 and No. 9, respectively.

However, Wilson also earned a spot among the year's top 10 best-selling signature sneakers: the Nike A'One 'Pink Aura', securing the No. 8 spot on the list. Fans can shop the Nike Sabrina and Nike A'ja lines on StockX.

Anthony Edwards Helps Adidas

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards wears the adidas AE 1 Low. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is the only non-Nike athlete in the top five (Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden arrived at No. 8).

Edwards finished No. 5 in total sales, but only had one individual colorway crack the top 50 - the adidas AE 1 Low '3SSB PE' colorway. Meanwhile, Harden did not have any shoes on the top 50 list. Fans can shop the adidas AE and adidas Harden lines on StockX.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Revives Converse

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander narrowly misses the top 10 for overall sales (No.11). The Converse SHAI 001 launched in September 2025 in three colorways, all of which ranked among the top-selling products on StockX on their release day.

Two different Converse SHAI 001 colorways made the top 20: 'Charm Black' (No. 16) and 'Masi Blue' (No. 20). Fans can shop the Converse SHAI 001 on StockX.

Top 20 NBA & WNBA Players in 2025

StockX Data: Top 20 NBA & WNBA Players Based on Signature Sales in 2025. | StockX

With the NBA All-Star Weekend upon us, fans can expect more exciting sneaker storylines. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

