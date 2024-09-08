Jim Harbaugh Makes Chargers Debut In Powder Blue Air Jordans
It has been a decade since Jim Harbaugh last coached an NFL game, but that changes today. Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders in their regular season opener.
Harbaugh's return to the NFL has been one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. Leaning into the hype, the Chargers' social media team shared a sneak peek of Harbaugh's game-day outfit, and it did not disappoint.
Check out the Chargers' post below for a detailed look and breakdown of Harbaugh's incredible game-day outfit and accessories.
Harbaugh will wear a Chargers hat, black Chino pants, and a blue team-issued Nike polo to match his gloves. Best of all, Harbaugh is rocking player-exclusive Air Jordan cleats on the sidelines. That's right, not shoes or sneakers, but cleats.
Harbaugh is not wearing just any cleats, but the Air Jordan 12 in an unreleased black and powder blue colorway. Over the years, Michael Jordan's iconic basketball shoes have been redesigned for the football field, and that includes his 12th signature sneaker.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, Harbaugh's kicks will never be released to the public. The silver lining is they can find general release colorways on most sneaker resale websites. Additionally, Jordan Brand releases new versions of the Air Jordan 12 periodically throughout the year.
Before today, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton was the only NFL coach who wore Air Jordans during games. However, Harbaugh is a disruptor in the sport, and that includes his footwear. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the NFL and beyond.