Joe Burrow Wears Caleb Williams' Futuristic Cleats Against Falcons

Football fans woke up to NFL Week 9 action on Sunday morning with a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons. Even better, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gave sneakerheads reason for excitement.

Burrow took the field in orange-and-black cleats. Burrow's custom colorway is applied to a pair of Caddix cleats. The disruptive brand has generated a lot of buzz in recent weeks and cultivated a following among NFL players.

Joe Burrow Wears Caddix Cleats

Joe Burrow is putting on a show in Caddix cleats at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid 🔥🇪🇸



📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/jr8GbGOrgU — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 8, 2026

Last month, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams received his first of multiple fines for wearing Caddix cleats. According to a letter from the NFL, Williams was "in violation of the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules" for wearing an unauthorized logo on his cleats.

Caddix brand is not an approved league partner (such as adidas, NIKE, and Under Armour). Caddix CEO Jack Rasmussen offered to pay the fine, which only gave the company more positive publicity.

Williams continues to wear the cleats, and now Burrow joins him as one of the biggest names on the growing list of unofficial ambassadors. His backup, Joe Flacco, is an investor in the company.

Caddix Growing Popularity

#Bears QB Caleb Williams says he will continue wearing Caddix cleats despite being fined by the NFL, believing the science behind the cleats could help improve his availability both now and in the future.



“They are a science-type of cleat. It’s something that focuses on when you… https://t.co/sKLCdMKaEa pic.twitter.com/KCkRW1XKPN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 29, 2026

Even better for Caddix, a reporter asked Williams about his cleats, and the Bears quarterback gave a lengthy answer, which doubled as promotion. Williams explained the technology behind the futuristic cleats, which are designed to bend and be more forgiving than traditional cleats.

Before Williams started wearing Caddix cleats, there was already a long list of active players who wore the brand's footwear in NFL games. However, no name was bigger than former player Tom Brady, who gave a ringing endorsement last March.

"I've worn a lot of different equipment over the years, and most of it is designed the same way," said Brady in an Instagram video. "Caddix is doing something different. I'm getting back on the field with two things in mind: high performance and safety. That's why I chose Caddix."

Joe Burrow's Footwear Options

Burrow started his career with Nike, but began covering up the Nike Swooshes on his Air Jordan 1 cleats. Around the same time, the Pro Bowl quarterback took on a larger role with the Los Angeles-based brand ALO. Burrow has headlined multiple marketing campaigns and co-created collections with ALO.

It appears that Burrow is a footwear free agent when it comes to his on-field cleats. His decision to wear Caddix cleats (even with the logo concealed) is another major win for the company.

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