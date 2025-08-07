Is Joe Burrow Breaking Up With Nike? Check Out His Cleats
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is widely considered one of the most fashionable players in the NFL. When Burrow is not leading the Bengals offense, he regularly pops up on magazine covers and red carpets. So, when "Joe Shiesty" makes any adjustments to his personal style it becomes news.
On Thursday night, Week 1 of the NFL preseason kicked off with the Bengals taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Burrow took the field for pregame warm-ups and made a big fashion statement in the process.
Burrow warmed up in Air Jordan 1 Mid "Shattered Backboard" cleats, but the black Nike Swoosh logos were painted over by a custom artist. Check out the Instagram video posted by the NFL.
When it comes to style, Burrow is lightyears ahead of most of us. So, perhaps the Pro Bowl quarterback is just making a fashion statement. Or, it could be a sign of an upcoming split with Nike. Burrow wore the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Panda" cleats with concealed Swoosh logos during preseason practice.
Most NFL players' footwear contracts expire during the off-season. So far during mini-camps and training camps, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have already signaled they are signing with New Balance.
It is possible that Burrow is a footwear free agent, which would instantly make him a target for every major sneaker brand.
Plus, Burrow has already flirted with other brands in the past. The 28-year-old is an ambassador for Alo Yoga and is an outspoken fan of the brand's footwear.
In fact, the Bengals' social media team shared an Instagram video of Burrow arriving in Alo gear from head to toe.
Burrow rocked an Alo short-sleeve shirt along with black pants and the Alo Recovery Mode Sneaker in the "Navy/White" colorway ($185 online).
Unfortunately for Burrow, Alo does not make football cleats. In the meantime, it looks like he will stick with custom colorways of his Nike cleats.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond all season long.
More NFL Footwear News
Travis Kelce rocks new Air Jordan cleats at Chiefs camp.
Jalen Hurts wears Jordan Trunner shoes to training camp.
Caleb Williams might be signing with New Balance.
Josh Allen ditches Nike for New Balance at Bills Minicamp.