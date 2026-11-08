Nike Announces Shedeur Sanders' Sneakers Before First NFL Start

Well before Shedeur Sanders surprisingly sunk to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Nike had invested heavily in the young quarterback. After plenty of hard work and patience, Sanders made his first career start today as the Cleveland Browns took on the New Orleans Saints.

Naturally, Nike did not miss the moment. On Sunday morning, the official US Nike Football Instagram account shared a hype video of Sanders.

Shortly after, the brand announced Sanders' upcoming Nike sneakers. Below is a breakdown of everything fans need to know from Sanders' busy day.

Nike Posts Shedeur Sanders Ad

"I look at things as there's no option," Sanders said with a laugh in the video. "I never had a choice to duck or run. Every day of life is game day. So I just think legendary every day. How can I be legendary? That's all that matters. You just prepare. Whenever your time comes, your time will come."

The ad was a not-so-subtle nod to Sanders' prolonged wait to become the Browns' starting quarterback. During his time as a backup, Sanders starred in multiple Nike marketing campaigns.

In addition to the ad, Sanders debuted his upcoming sneakers and matching cleats. Nike confirmed the release and dropped more details on social media.

Shedeur Sanders' Sneaker Debut

Nike shared pictures and videos of Sanders' tunnel walk through the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Sanders wore Nike apparel featuring his signature "$2" logo and the upcoming Nike Air DT Max '96 Low.

They look like the same sneakers his father, Deion Sanders, unveiled last January. Of course, they are a retro colorway from his signature line.

Nike captioned the post, "Built for everything that comes next. Shedeur Sanders makes the Nike Air DT Max '96 Low his own with this P.E., featuring signature details. Coming soon. Only at @jdsportsus." Nike did not announce an official release date or pricing, but fans can expect to see the sneakers hit shelves at JD Sports soon.

Shedeur Sanders' Matching Cleats

Sanders and Nike were not done grabbing headlines with the campaign video and sneaker debut. Sanders debuted the Nike Diamond Turf 96 TD football cleats in a matching colorway. The cleats usually retail for $220, and the sneakers cost $170.

Athletes and fans can shop the Deion Sanders collection at Nike.com. Despite being the son of a two-sport legend, Sanders has been patient and professional throughout his young career. Today was a full-circle moment for him and his father.

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