Sportsbook Insiders: How the Puka Nacua Injury Impacts the Rams' Playoff Odds; NFC Playoff Picture

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2026 season as the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl, but at the halfway point of the campaign, they aren’t even favored to make the playoffs at some sportsbook.

L.A. is off to a 5-4 start, but injuries to Davante Adams (hamstring) and now Puka Nacua (knee) have completely altered the outlook for Sean McVay’s team.

After holding out hope that the Rams would meet preseason expectations some sportsbooks have begun to pull back with Nacua set to miss the next few weeks.

“It's a pretty significant injury coupled with Adams' injury as well; on top of that, they had a slow start to the season,” Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, told Sports Illustrated. “This is the first week where that view is really switching to they could very much miss the playoffs. They have a difficult schedule ahead and some real significant injuries. The only thing keeping them from a big fall right now is there is still potential to get those key guys back. If they can somehow weather the storm and get in, they could be decently healthy by the playoffs.”

BetMGM isn’t the only book that is pulling back on the Rams’ playoff odds, as a FanDuel Trader also told Sports Illustrated that this is the first time all season the team has been an underdog to make the postseason.

The Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals – a team that beat them at home this season – in Week 10, and they are favored by 9.5 points with rookie Carson Beck making his first start for the Cards. After that, L.A. has a Week 11 bye before taking on a gauntlet of a schedule.

Week 12: vs. Green Bay

Week 13: vs. Kansas City

Week 14: @ San Francisco

Week 15: vs. Dallas

Week 16: @ Seattle

Week 17: @ Tampe Bay

Week 18: vs. Seattle

Nacua was be placed on injured reserve, which still gives him a chance to return well before the first Seattle game in Week 16. He has to miss Week 10, 12, 13 and 14. With the Seahawks also sitting at 5-4 this season, Weeks 16 and 18 could determine the Rams’ playoff chances.

“It's going to be a dogfight for that NFC wild card as we all know now,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “And unfortunately losing Puka for a few weeks is a big loss, but there is still some optimism that he'll be back in time for their two big games against Seattle. And if they are back for those, then that's really the chance that the Rams will have to get in the playoffs. They're one of those rosters where once they get in anything is possible, they just have to get there.”

That’s one refrain that multiple oddsmakers expressed to Sports Illustrated.

If the Rams get in, that’s all they need. L.A. still has strong odds to win the Super Bowl, and the team does rank fifth in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense. It’s possible that the defense could carry the Rams to a playoff spot even with their top two receivers banged up.

“Nacua, he's such a big part of the offense, so being on the IR hurts their win total and the playoff chances,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated.

“So, win totals dropped down to 9.5 (Under -130). To make the playoffs now they're +110, and that's a shift from being minus money. As far as Super Bowl odds, we're not going to be as aggressive to move on them to win a Super Bowl. We did bump them up a bit to 13/1, which is the highest they've been all year, and the reason is because if they do make the playoffs, not only will they get [Nacua] back, Davante Adams will likely return (as well).”

Reigning league MVP Matthew Stafford is going to have his work cut out for him, as will McVay as they scheme up this offense without their top two pass catchers. The Rams have run the ball at an elite level with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, averaging 4.7 yards per carry (fifth-best in the NFL).

They’ll likely lean on that aspect of their offense until at least one of Nacua or Adams is able to return to the lineup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.