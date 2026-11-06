Foot Locker Kicks Off Holidays With "Joy to the Sole" Campaign

For most sneakerheads, their holiday wish lists start with new shoes and apparel from Foot Locker. Today, Foot Locker officially kicked off the holiday shopping season with its new "Joy to the Sole" campaign.

"Joy to the Sole" is Foot Locker's 2026 multi-brand holiday campaign celebrating the joy of finding and unwrapping the perfect pair of kicks. George Jenkins, a 33-year Foot Locker veteran and the Company's Head of Stores.

Joy to the Sole

The campaign includes expert gift recommendations, highly anticipated sneaker releases, and seasonal favorites.

Building on the "It Always Will Be Foot Locker" brand platform, "Joy to the Sole" reinforces Foot Locker's position as the go-to destination for sneaker gifting this holiday season.

George's Picks

At the heart of the campaign is George's Picks, a curated holiday gift guide that combines his deep sneaker expertise with insights from the thousands of Foot Locker's iconic Stripers he leads.

The Stripers have always been trusted as experts in sneaker culture. They bring firsthand knowledge of the products, styles, and trends resonating with customers every day.

George showcases his expertise in "The Holiday Studio," a 60-second campaign spot featuring him alongside Foot Locker's Stripers. Together, they highlight a mix of timeless classics and trendy styles, including Nike, UGG, and ASICS sneakers.

Season's Most Anticipated Sneaker Releases

Foot Locker will also spotlight some of the season's most anticipated sneaker releases. That includes Jordan Brand's "Space Jam" collection, alongside seasonal favorites from Nike, Jordan Brand, Timberland, adidas, Salomon, New Balance, On, PUMA, and more.

"At Foot Locker, sneakers are what we know best. Our Stripers live and breathe sneaker culture, and their daily connections with customers give us a unique perspective on the styles and trends that matter most," said Jenkins in a press release.

"With George's Picks, we're combining that firsthand knowledge with decades of experience to help shoppers discover the season's must-have styles and find the perfect gifts for everyone on their list."

Expert Gift Recommendations

The video kicks off an integrated campaign spanning paid media, social, digital, and in-store experiences. Throughout the season, George and Foot Locker's Stripers will share additional product recommendations, while social-first gifting content will capture the excitement of giving and receiving the perfect pair.

Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker will feature Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and end-of-season offers. Plus, FLX members will receive additional benefits, along with in-store activations in select markets.

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