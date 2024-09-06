New Balance Unveils Francisco Lindor's First Signature Collection
It has been a comeback year for Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. The All-Star shortstop has helped lead the Mets back into National League Wild Card race, and the timing could not be better.
Earlier today, New Balance officially launched his first signature collection - The Lindor Signature Collection. This game-changing collaboration brings Lindor's style and influence beyond the baseball diamond and into the world of fashion and the streets of New York City.
Designed by Lindor himself and influenced by the ever-evolving energy of New York City, the new collection transcends sport into fashion. Core pieces include a sleek jacket, pullover fleece, cargo-style pants with convertible 2-in-1 features to wear as shorts, and a signature t-shirt adorned with his number 12.
The collection also features the latest colorway of his signature Lindor 2 sneaker, a neutral design for on and off-field wear. Throughout last year, New Balance dropped several colorways of the model that celebrated Lindor's personality and heritage.
"Working with New Balance on my Signature Collection has been an incredible experience, and I'm thrilled to share it with the next generation of baseball players and fans," said Lindor.
"Integrating my personal style into the collection makes it truly special. Many of the pieces feature my motto, 'Be consistent, stay positive,' which is something I live by and helps me be successful."
The collection's essential earth tones, with colors like khaki, soft white, and navy, provide a dynamic twist to everyday transitional wear. Most pieces are embroidered with Lindor's motto, "Be consistent, stay positive."
The Lindor Signature Collection was made to be worn by the next generation of ballplayers, the ones who see the game as more than a pastime. Athletes and fans can shop the entire collection when it goes live at newbalance.com/baseball on September 12, 2024.
As the MLB regular season hits its final stretch, fans can expect more heat from Lindor and New Balance. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the MLB and beyond.