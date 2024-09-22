Stefon Diggs Debuts Custom Nike Kobe Cleats Against Vikings
Sunday's NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Minnesota Vikings is not off to a pretty start for the road team. But Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs looks phenomenal in his return to Minnesota.
Diggs has already snagged five receptions in the first half and debuted some of the best cleats football fans will see this weekend. The four-time Pro Bowler debuted a custom pair of Nike Kobe cleats.
Of course, Kobe Bryant's Nike basketball shoes have not yet officially been redesigned for the football field. However, that has not stopped athletes from remixing the hoop shoes for the gridiron.
Diggs grabbed the attention of sports fans by debuting a pair of custom cleats inspired by the Nike Kobe 5. Even better, he paid homage by going with the "Bruce Lee Alternate" colorway.
The Nike Kobe 5 "Bruce Lee Alternate" colorway was a fun take on an OG design worn by Bryant during his playing days with the Los Angeles Lakers. The design was a tribute to the martial arts and movies icon.
Nike re-released the sneakers with modest tech improvements in November 2020 for $180, and they now have an average resale price of $711 on StockX.
Mache, the custom artist responsible for Diggs' kicks, explained his design process on social media. "My brother @stefondiggs is making his first trip back to Minnesota today, and we wanted to keep it all business with the Kobe-inspired cleats. He also wanted to show love to the @vikings who took a chance on him in 2015 with the purple straps on the back."
Diggs is a sneaker free agent who regularly rocks kicks from different brands on and off the field. However, he is an ASICS ambassador with his own sneaker collaboration with the Japanese company.
Week 3 of the NFL regular season is just getting started and there is already a steady supply of amazing sneaker storylines. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.