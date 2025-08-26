An Improbable LPGA Streak Continues
Every Wednesday, SI Golf will rank nine newsmakers from the golf world. Sometimes we'll cast a wide net. Tell us what you think on the SI Golf X account.
1. Tommy Fleetwood: The all-time leader in PGA Tour top 10s without a win no more. The 34-year-old, after a long list of heartbreaks, won the Tour Championship for his first Tour win, which also means he claimed the season-long FedEx Cup title, while putting some of the most well-known athletes on the edge of their seats.
2. Brian Rolapp: The new PGA Tour CEO met the media ahead of the Tour Championship and gave some insight into his vision for the PGA Tour. News flash: big changes are coming, but an agreement to unify with LIV Golf may not be one of them.
3. Keegan Bradley: The anticipation of his captain’s picks on Wednesday has everyone wondering if he’ll become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. Ironically, he had a strong showing at East Lake, the same greens as the ‘63 Ryder Cup. Now, it seems probably that he’ll select himself. It could backfire, but it’s uncharted waters.
4. Scottie Scheffler: He won five times this season, but couldn’t become the first back-to-back FedEx Cup champion after a T4 at East Lake. He’ll win Player of the Year in a landslide. But it also appears the Tour Championship format is bound to change again, which could help Scheffler in the future if he finds himself in a similar position.
5. Rasmus Højgaard: The Dane earned the sixth and final qualifying spot for the European Ryder Cup team by finishing T13 at the British Masters, pushing out Shane Lowry, who could not earn points at the Tour Championship. This makes European captain Luke Donald’s picks conundrum more interesting. Will Rasmus’s twin, Nicolai, be joining him at Bethpage?
6. Robert Garrigus: With the introduction of an extra signature event in 2026, the 47-year-old expressed his frustration to Golfweek, “What is happening to our Tour? So, does that mean one more sponsor invite for Jordan Spieth? Tell Spieth I’ll play him for any amount he wants. I win, I get his five invites to the signature events.” It’s worth noting that the one-time Tour winner isn’t even close to getting into a signature event, sitting at No. 3,080 in the world rankings. And three years ago, he became the Tour’s first player to seek permission to play on LIV Golf, but LIV didn’t even want him.
7. Sam Bairstow: The British DP World Tour pro was fined $34,000 after a video surfaced showing that he failed to replace a ball after it moved two weeks ago at the Nexo Championship. He disqualified himself afterward, but now, with the release of the video, he’s in hot water, thus resulting in the fine. The rules of golf are sacred.
8. Brooke Henderson: The Canadian edged a pack of major champions to win her country’s national open and end a winless drought that stretched back to January 2023. Also, the two-time major winner extended an improbable streak by becoming the LPGA’s 22nd unique champion this season (there have been no repeat winners) and the first Canadian since 1914 to win the Canadian Open twice (she won it in 2018).
9. Donald Trump: The president announced he’ll attend the first day of the Ryder Cup next month and also sent out a Truth Social post endorsing Bradley to play, writing, “Keegan Bradley should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup Team - As Captain!!! He is an AMAZING guy. It will be a great Ryder Cup. At the invite of the PGA Tour, I will be there on Tournament Friday!!!” Does anyone want to tell him the PGA of America runs the Ryder Cup, not the PGA Tour?
Also considered: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Becky Morgan, Rory McIlroy, James Hahn, Tiger Woods
Dropped out from last week: Robert MacIntyre, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Ben Griffin, Bryson DeChambeau, Niall Shiels-Donegan, Mason Howell, Akie Iwai