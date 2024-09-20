Kelsey Plum's New Shoes Champion Mental Health Awareness
Mental health is one issue that has been openly discussed in the sports world and some courageous athletes have shared their stories of how they thrive despite their challenges.
Las Vegas Aces star guard Kelsey Plum has been open about her struggles with anxiety, depression, heavy suicidal thoughts, and is one of the most prominent advocates of mental health in the WNBA.
To bring even more awareness about the importance of mental health, Plum unveiled her latest Under Amour Breakthru 5 ‘Mental Health Awareness (MHA)’ PEs which “are dedicated to raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, a cause that holds special significance for Kelsey.”
The Breakthru 5 (MHA)’ PE silhouette is the same model that rocks on the court and her recent birthday pack that UA released in August. The shoe features a bold combo of blue and purple, the colors associated with suicide prevention awareness, and a white outsole embellished with light blue speckles.
On the heel tab, the sneaker has a purple and blue ribbon which is the symbol for suicide prevention awareness. Also, the split between the heel of each shoe is the phrase “What you water will grow”, displaying “the importance of self-care and putting positive energy and effort into oneself when it comes to maintaining mental health.
The special Breakthru 5 ‘MHA’ PE’s ($135) are available in limited supply in women’s sizing on UA.com.
Also, the Kelsey Plum SlipSpeed™ Mega PE ($140) is available now on UA.com in limited supply and the Breakthru 5 ‘Flowers’ ($125) will drop on October 3 on DSG.com only.
