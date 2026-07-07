Blue Jays vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 7

The San Francisco Giants returned home with a 10-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

San Francisco still has a long way to go to turn its season around, but at least the Giants are somewhat respectable now at home at 19-22 as opposed to 19-30 on the road.

Toronto has now lost three in a row, and that one run scored last night is all the Jays have mustered in that span.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Giants on Tuesday, July 7.

Blue Jays vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+143)

Giants +1.5 (-174)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -118

Giants -102

Total

8.0 (Over -102/Under -118)

Blue Jays vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Spencer Miles (4-1, 2.83 ERA)

Giants: Trevor McDonald (3-6, 4.42 ERA)

Spencer Miles will make his third start of the season tonight as he’s largely pitched out of the bullpen for Toronto. He’s on a streak of nine scoreless innings, with six hits, three walks, and 12 strikeouts in that span.

Trevor McDonald is looking to build on a great start in Arizona. He allowed just one hit with no walks and five strikeouts in six shutout innings last time out.

Blue Jays vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, NBCSBA

Blue Jays record: 42-49

Giants record: 38-52

Blue Jays vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Victor Bericoto OVER 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-128)

We cashed this prop last night at a -149 price, and now we’re getting 21 cents cheaper for Vicor Bericoto to keep it up.

The Giants rookie went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs scored and RBIs, making it a sweatless cash last night. You can get OVER 1.5 HRR (+160) or ladder it up to OVER 2.5 HRR (+344) if you so choose.

Blue Jays vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

I have to fade the Blue Jays tonight. They’ve scored three runs in their last four games, and McDonald is coming off his best start of the season.

The Giants may be starting to get rolling here ahead of the All-Star break, and this price feels too short for San Francisco at home.

Pick: Giants -102

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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