Kevin Durant's Nike KD 6 "Texas" Returns After 13 Years

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant has changed teams multiple times throughout his legendary NBA career, but has always remained loyal to his shoe sponsor and alma mater. Durant has a lifetime sneaker deal with Nike and is the most important former basketball player for the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns have inspired multiple styles in Durant's signature line, but none are as memorable as the Nike KD 6 "Texas" colorway. Luckily for fans, the wait is almost over as the shoes are returning for the first time in 13 years.

Release Information

The Nike KD 6 "Texas" colorway. | Nike

The Nike KD 6 "Texas" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $135 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

These fan-favorite shoes may not sell out on release day like they did in 2013, but they won't sit on shelves long. Shoppers who miss the drop can find the kicks on trusted resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike KD 6 "Texas" colorway. | Nike

Legendary Nike shoe designer Leo Chang wanted the "Texas" colorway to feel like the Lone Star State. He took inspiration from the vast, star-lit skies. So the silhouette balances Black and Urban Orange on the upper with speckled green glow-in-the-dark details for extra energy.

The oversized Nike Swoosh logo pops off the forefoot in Green Glow. Meanwhile, Durant's #35 appears on the tongue, and KD branding graces the heel. Lastly, every color comes together to complete the eye-catching outsole.

Performance Technology

The Nike KD 6 "Texas" colorway. | Nike

Performance technology in the Nike KD 6 remains true to the 2013 original. The shoe features a lightweight synthetic upper, backed by Flywire cables for containment and lateral stability. The Air Zoom unit in the forefoot combines with Nike Air cushioning in the heel for a comfy, responsive ride.

Meanwhile, the aggressive traction pattern on the rubber outsole continues to hold up by modern standards. The low-cut silhouette was ahead of its time, and is still very much considered a performance model. Even if most fans choose to rock the kicks casually.

Nike KD 6 History

The Nike KD 6 "Texas" colorway. | Nike

Durant wore the Nike KD 6 throughout the 2013-14 NBA season. Last December, Durant called the Nike KD 6 his favorite shoe in his signature line. The silhouette has enjoyed a strong comeback over the past year, dropping in several iconic colorways.

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