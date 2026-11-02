Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Steph Curry, Cooper Flagg, Nets-Knicks, Wemby)

All 30 teams in the NBA are in action on Monday night, closing out the second week of the season with a bang.

The league takes a break on Tuesday for Election Day before nearly every team is back in action on Wednesday. Eight teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back, so some players could sit, though the Golden State Warriors appear to be going after their matchup against Phoenix, as Steph Curry and Draymond Green both sat out against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this slate, and I’m looking to stay hot after a strong close to last week. First, let’s recap yesterday’s action and what to watch for on Monday with a full night of basketball ahead.

Dew’s Review: Yaxel Lendeborg may be the real deal. The Warriors rookie has put together a strong start to the season, and he dropped 37 points on 13-of-19 shooting in a win over the Clippers on Sunday. Lendeborg is +300 to win the Rookie of the Year award, behind only Cameron Boozer (+200) through the first two weeks of action. Even though the Warriors rookie is older, he may have been the perfect piece to help Golden State buy time until Jimmy Butler can return. After an 0-3 start, the Warriors have won four in a row and may be a playoff team in the West.

Peter’s Point: Two potential title contenders go head-to-head on Monday night, as the Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets. Boston is off to a strong start this season, and Jayson Tatum looks to be back to his All-NBA form. Meanwhile, Houston is coming off a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and is 6-1 and firmly in the mix to win the NBA Finals. The Rockets jumped up to +1400 to win the Finals and have the No. 1 offensive rating in the league with Fred VanVleet back in the lineup.

Since there are 15 games to choose from, I’ve taken six bets on Monday after a 2-1 showing on Sunday .

Let’s dive into the latest odds and my analysis for each of these plays on Nov. 2.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 18-16 (-0.64 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1637-1543-27 (+29.52 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Steph Curry OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-131)

Brooklyn Nets +14.5 (-105) vs. New York Knicks

Washington Wizards +2.5 (-112) vs. Orlando Magic

Cooper Flagg OVER 38.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-124)

Victor Wembanyama 25+ Points (-157)

Toronto Raptors -4.5 (-118) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Steph Curry OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-131)

Curry sat out Sunday’s win over the Clippers, but he’s set to return on the second night of a back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns, who have really struggled to defend the 3-ball this season.

Phoenix ranks 29th in the NBA so far this season in opponent 3-pointers made and dead last in opponent 3-point percentage (43.9 percent). So, I’m going to take the greatest shooter of all-time to clear his low 3-point prop on Monday.

Curry is shooting 44.0 percent from 3 across five games this season, attempting 10 3-pointers per game. He’s finished with six and eight made 3s in his last two contests, and I expect him to stay hot against this struggling Suns defense.

The Warriors have made a point to get Curry as many shots as he can handle (50 over his last two games), and it’s translated into a nice little winning streak. He’s one of my favorite player props on the board in a 15-game slate on Monday.

Brooklyn Nets +14.5 (-105) vs. New York Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets picked up their first win of the 2026-27 season on Sunday, knocking off the short-handed Indiana Pacers.

The Nets sat multiple players in that game, including rookie Mikel Brown Jr., who could be back in the lineup for Monday’s matchup with the defending champion New York Knicks. That could propel the 1-5 Nets to at least a cover, as they’re 14.5-point underdogs at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have won 14 consecutive games against Brooklyn, but they’re off to a slow start this season, going 1-5 against the spread while ranking 20th in the league in offensive rating. New York barely held on to beat the Chicago Bulls last week, and I don’t love laying this number against the Nets.

Brooklyn is just 23rd in net rating, but it has more veteran talent with Julius Randle in the fold alongside Michael Porter Jr. Randle has a nice revenge spot against his former team on Monday.

While I expect the Knicks to win this game, they have not played well enough this season to justify laying 14.5 points – even at home – against anyone. New York has only covered the spread in a win over Detroit this season and has an negative-1.1 net rating (18th in the league) through six games.

Washington Wizards +2.5 (-112) vs. Orlando Magic

This season, I’ve already bet on the Washington Wizards as underdogs multiple times, and I’m going back to the well on Monday when they take on the Orlando Magic.

The Magic are without star forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) and starting guard Jalen Suggs (knee), and they just lost at home on Sunday against the Boston Celtics. Now, the Magic have a quick turnaround against a Washington team that is 15th in the league in net rating and 10th in defensive rating so far this season.

The Magic (24th in net rating) have been extremely shaky on both ends of the floor (21st in offense, 25th in defense), and they’ve covered the spread in just two of six games. With Anthony Davis, Trae Young and A.J. Dybantsa all expected to play, the Wizards are an intriguing upset pick on Monday.

Washington is 3-3 against the spread, and it has put together back-to-back strong showings since Dybantsa made his season debut. With Orlando already short-handed, I think Washington is the right side on Monday.

Cooper Flagg OVER 38.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-124)

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg is off to a great start in the 2026-27 season, averaging 26.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from 3.

Flagg is coming off 33 points, nine rebounds and six dimes in a win over the Houston Rockets his last time out, and he’s cleared 38.5 points, rebounds and assists in all but one game. The game he missed it? He was injured in the first half and did not return against Indiana, dropping 14 points, five boards and six dimes in 17 minutes of action.

Since returning, Flagg has put up 45, 39 and 48 PRA in three games, and he takes on the lowly Sacramento Kings on Monday. Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable for Dallas, so Flagg could have an even bigger role than usual in this matchup.

On top of that, the former No. 1 overall pick should be able to score at will against a Kings team that is 29th in defensive rating and opponent points per game in the 2026-27 season.

If the 3-point shot comes around for Flagg this season, he’s going to be a lock to make an All-NBA team.

Victor Wembanyama 25+ Points (-157)

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is averaging 28.0 points per game this season while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from beyond the arc. In six games, Wemby has taken 132 shots (22.0 per game) and 39 free throws (6.5 per game).

That gives him a really solid floor when it comes to Monday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz, a team he dropped 36 points on in an overtime win last week. This season, Wemby has 25 or more points in four of his six games, scoring 29, 36 and 43 points in his last three appearances.

Since he's taking a ton of shots, Wembanyama has a really high floor when it comes to this market. He’s attempted 18 or more shots in five straight games and after hitting just one shot from the field in his season opener, he’s averaging 31.2 points on 23.8 shots per game since.

Utah is just 24th in the league in defensive rating and is down two key defensive big men in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic. This is an ideal matchup for Wembanayama as he looks to score 25-plus points for the fourth game in a row.

Toronto Raptors -4.5 (-118) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Both the Raptors and Clippers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday after L.A. lost to Golden State and the Raptors came up short against the Lakers.

Toronto is without Kawhi Leonard, but it still is the better team in this matchup, ranking seventh in the NBA in net rating, fifth in defensive rating and 10th in offensive rating in the 2026-27 season.

The Clippers have just one win all year – their season opener against the Sacramento Kings – and they’ve covered the spread in just three of six games. After losing to the Steph Curry-less Warriors on Sunday, I can’t get behind the Clippers – even at home – against this Raptors team.

The Clips have fallen to 22nd in the league in net rating this season, and they’re averaging just 106.5 points per game (28th in the NBA).

With Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal and others sidelined, there aren’t a lot of proven scoring options on this team outside of Darius Garland.

I’ll lay the points with Scottie Barnes and the Raptors as they look to get back on track after losing three of their last four games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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