The Sneakers NBA Stars Wore 10 Years Ago

It's hard to believe the 2016-17 NBA season was a decade ago. However, change is the one constant in the league and life. Some of the top players have even moved teams and sneaker brands since that incredibly fun season.

It's hard not to get nostalgic when looking back at the footwear from that year. Below is a breakdown of what basketball shoes the league's best players wore 10 years ago.

LeBron James

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron Soldier 10. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James started the season in the Nike LeBron Soldier 10. James wouldn't debut the Nike LeBron 14 until Christmas Day 2016.

Of course, James is still with Nike as part of his lifetime contract. He recently debuted the Nike LeBron 24 in his first game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD 9. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In July 2016, Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors. Durant wore the Nike KD 9 throughout most of that dominant season. He debuted the Nike KD 10 in May 2017. Like James, Durant has a lifetime sneaker deal with Nike.

The Houston Rockets veteran now wears the Nike KD19. I loved the look of the Nike KD 9 and still regret not buying it, but I spent all my money on discounted Nike Kobe 11 colorways instead.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving wears the Nike Kyrie 2. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving started the season in the Nike Kyrie 2 and finished in the Nike Kyrie 3. Irving and Nike parted ways in December 2022. In July 2023, Irving signed a five-year deal with ANTA.

Since then, Irving and ANTA have built a successful partnership that includes three signature shoes and several casual sneakers. A lifetime contract feels like a safe bet in the near future.

Stephen Curry

Curry wears the Under Armour Curry 3. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry started the season in the Under Armour Curry 3 before debuting his fourth signature sneaker in the 2017 NBA Finals. Curry eventually agreed to a potential lifetime contract with Under Armour, but the two parties separated in November 2025.

Curry signed a 10-year deal with Li-Ning in June 2026. But not before the best sneaker free agency in league history.

James Harden

James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol. 1. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Rockets guard James Harden wore the adidas Harden Vol. 1. Harden is now on his 10th signature sneaker with adidas. Plus, the adidas Harden Vol. 1 Retro is back and better than ever at adidas.

Personally, this is my favorite shoe on the list. I remember being so sad when I realized they ran long. Soon, Harden will be due for a lifetime contract with adidas.

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard wears the adidas D Lillard 2. | imago images/ZUMA Wire

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard wore the adidas D Lillard 2. It was not long after Lillard signed a 10-year, $100 million contract extension in 2014. In December 2024, adidas and Lillard agreed to a lifetime contract. Adidas named its Portland headquarters gymnasium court after Lillard.

Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose wears the adidas D Rose 7. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose started the season in the adidas D Rose 7. Rose played his last NBA game in February 2024. However, his 14-year, $185 million adidas contract (signed in 2012) ends this year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo wears the Nike Kobe 10. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was still wearing the Nike Kobe 10 to start the season. After testing the waters of sneaker free agency the following summer, Antetokounmpo signed a long-term signature sneaker deal with Nike in November 2017.

His signature line is now on its eighth installment. The Nike Giannis Freak line and takedown models are very consistent. Interestingly, the Bucks cost Antetokounmpo a major Nike bonus before he went to the Miami Heat this offseason.

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook wears the Air Jordan 31. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook got his own signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand, he was the face of the flagship line. Westbrook wore the Air Jordan 31 throughout his MVP season. Westbrook's signature line featured six signature models and off-court sneakers.

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard wears the Air Jordan 31. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard wore the Air Jordan 31 throughout the season. In November 2018, Leonard signed a signature sneaker deal with New Balance as the Boston-based brand re-entered the performance basketball shoe market.

Leonard is now on his fifth signature shoe and is just one key piece of New Balance Basketball's star-studded roster.

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan wears the Nike Kobe A.D. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had retired after the previous season, so Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was the unofficial torchbearer of the Nike Kobe line.

DeRozan started the season in the Nike Kobe 11. By the following spring, DeRozan had player-exclusive colorways of the Nike Kobe A.D. hitting shelves.