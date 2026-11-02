Wizards vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

The Washington Wizards are off to a solid start this season, sitting at 3-3 through six games with their new-look group of A.J. Dybantsa, Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

Dybantsa recently made his 2026-27 season debut, and he’s looked every bit the part of a No. 1 overall pick, averaging 18.0 points per game while shooting over 56 percent from the field.

He and the Wizards are set as 2.5-point road underdogs against the Orlando Magic on Monday, who are coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Orlando is just 2-4 this season and already has lost two key players to injury in Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee).

Both of these teams have playoff hopes in the Eastern Conference, but the Magic are once again facing an uphill battle since they’ll be at less than full strength for several weeks.

Can the Wizards pick up a key division win on Monday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Southeast Division clash.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +2.5 (-107)

Magic -2.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Wizards: +125

Magic: -148

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wizards vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, MagicTV 27, NBA League Pass

Wizards record: 3-3

Magic record: 2-4

Wizards vs. Magic Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Alex Sarr – questionable

Anthony Gill – questionable

Justin Champagnie – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Jamir Watkins – out

Magic Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Wizards vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Trae Young OVER 9.5 Assists (-144)

This season, Wizards guard Trae Young is averaging 10.2 assists on 20.3 potential assists per game, making him an intriguing prop target against this Orlando defense.

The Magic are 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, and Young has three games with 10 or more dimes through six appearances. He’s also picked up at least eight assists in every game.

With Dybantsa and Anthony Davis both in action on Monday, the Wizards offense could be in line for a big day against a tired Orlando team that failed to cover as a home dog against Boston on Sunday.

I’ll bet on Young’s playmaking again in this divisional battle.

Wizards vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Wizards as underdogs in Orlando:

This season, I’ve already bet on the Washington Wizards as underdogs multiple times, and I’m going back to the well on Monday when they take on the Orlando Magic.

The Magic are without star forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) and starting guard Jalen Suggs (knee), and they just lost at home on Sunday against the Boston Celtics. Now, the Magic have a quick turnaround against a Washington team that is 15th in the league in net rating and 10th in defensive rating so far this season.

The Magic (24th in net rating) have been extremely shaky on both ends of the floor (21st in offense, 25th in defense), and they’ve covered the spread in just two of six games. With Anthony Davis, Trae Young and A.J. Dybantsa all expected to play, the Wizards are an intriguing upset pick on Monday.

Washington is 3-3 against the spread, and it has put together back-to-back strong showings since Dybantsa made his season debut. With Orlando already short-handed, I think Washington is the right side on Monday.

Pick: Wizards +2.5 (-107 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .