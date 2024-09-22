Kevin Durant's Retro Nike Sneakers Support Cancer Awareness
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has the second-longest-running signature sneaker line among active NBA players. One of the more familiar themes among Durant's hoop shoes has been the heartfelt "Aunt Pearl" colorway.
Durant's late Aunt Pearl died in 2000 after battling lung cancer. Just over 12 years later, the Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" colorway hit shelves. Since then, Nike and Durant have used the colorway on different models, but not Durant's fourth signature sneaker.
That is finally changing as the Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" is scheduled to be released on October 3 for $130 in adult sizes. The shoes are expected to enjoy wide release as they will be dropped on the Nike website and by select retailers.
The Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" is back with its original design that includes several inspiring nods to Durant's family and cancer awareness. The low-top silhouette sports a hot pink upper contrasted with metallic silver and black detailing.
Most noticeably, the Kay Yow logo is on the tongues of the shoes. Proceeds from sales of Durant's "Aunt Pearl" sneakers benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The non-profit organization first partnered with Nike in 2012 and has teamed up many times over the years.
Nike has already re-released Durant's fourth signature sneaker in the "All-Star Galaxy," "Nerf," and "Weatherman" colorways over the past year. All three of the fan-favorite colorways can be found above their retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Additionally, athletes and fans can choose from several colorways of Durant's latest basketball shoes online. The Nike KD17 is already available at a discount in select styles on the Nike website. With the NBA season quickly approaching, now is an excellent time for hoopers to invest in some of the best sneakers Nike has to offer.
Fans can expect to see the Suns forward wearing his new and retro Nike sneakers throughout the upcoming season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.