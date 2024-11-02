Kith & New Balance Drop "Madison Square Garden" Sneakers for Knicks Fans
After almost a quarter-century with little to celebrate, the New York Knicks are back at the forefront of the NBA discussion. Fresh off of a deep playoff run and a blockbuster trade, it is a thrilling time to be a Knicks fan.
Even better, the New York-based fashion brand Kith has teamed up with New Balance to celebrate the Mecca of Basketball. On Friday, the Kith x New Balance "Madison Square Garden" sneaker pack dropped in limited numbers.
Luckily, Knicks fans and sneakerheads still have ways of buying the highly sought-after kicks. Below is what online shoppers must know about Kith x New Balance "Madison Square Garden" sneaker pack.
The Kith x New Balance "Madison Square Garden" sneaker pack features three popular silhouettes in matching styles: the 991 v2 Made in the UK ($250) and dual Numeric 480 ($120) colorways.
All three silhouettes sport more premium materials along with neutral tones contrasted by blue and orange with subtle nods to Madison Square Garden. So, how can the average consumer by the limited-edition sneakers?
The Kith x New Balance "Madison Square Garden" sneaker pack dropped in limited numbers on November 1. Limited quantities will be available November 4 at 11 a.m. EST at Kith shops and on Kith.com, CA.Kith.com, EU.Kith.com & the Kith App.
Additionally, The Made in U.K. 991v2 is exclusively available at US Kith shops and on Kith.com & the Kith App. Online shoppers wanting to skip the lines can find all three sneakers from the pack on popular resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
As if the sneaker collaboration was not enough, this week will be the third annual Kith Night presented by Chase at Madison Square Garden. Knicks fans in attendance for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 8 will be able to participate in exciting activations.
Knicks fans deserve some love after everything they have been through, and Kith is making sure it happens. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.