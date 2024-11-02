Houston Rockets Rookie Signs Sneaker Deal With Nike
Nike has completed a clean sweep of the top three selections of the 2024 NBA Draft. Houston Rockets rookie and third overall draft pick Reed Sheppard has signed a multi-year apparel and footwear deal with Nike.
Nick DePaula of Boardroom was the first reporter to break this news. The terms of the contract were not disclosed. However, it is safe to assume this is a standard rookie sneaker deal; two or three years without a signature line (yet).
Sheppard began his rookie season by wearing a respectable rotation of Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoes. The 20-year-old has worn the Nike Kobe 4 "Mambacita" as well as the Nike Kobe 6 in the "Grinch" and "Italian Camo" colorways.
While almost all rookies enter the NBA as sneaker free agents, Sheppard does have a history with Nike. During his one season of college basketball, Sheppard played for the Nike-sponsored Kentucky Wildcats.
Additionally, Sheppard's former Kentucky teammate, Rob Dillingham of the Minnesota Timberwolves, also signed with Nike earlier this fall. Kentucky is one of the select few "Mamba Programs" in the NCAA, so it is perfectly fitting that so many of its players prefer wearing Nike Kobe sneakers on the court.
Through five games of his rookie campaign, Sheppard has averaged 2.4 points and 1.4 assists in 8.6 minutes per game. While the numbers may not jump off the stat sheet, Sheppard is one of many promising young players on the Rockets roster.
With all of the top rookies signed to sneaker deals, companies can start building around the future faces of the league.
