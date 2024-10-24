Meta & Action Bronson Cook Up "Super Fan" Experience
Action Bronson is a rapper, chef, wrestler, and television personality. The larger-than-life celebrity is known for his sports-inspired lyrics and appreciation of food.
With the help of Meta AI, Action Bronson is cooking up unique game-day recipes as part of his iconic college football watch parties. Earlier this summer, Meta introduced its "Super Fan" experience and leveraged Meta AI to go deeper into sports and trends.
Meta has teamed up with a handful of popular creators, and Action Bronson is a perfect fit. As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Action about his recipes, sports takes, and sneakers.
What made you want to partner with Meta?
"To be honest with you, the world is moving extremely fast, and I feel like this is a perfect tool... I can ask questions, it can interact with my intelligently, and it just gives me great ideas. I'd like to coin the phrase of it being a 'Brainstorming buddy.' It sure is one of those."
How has Meta's AI-powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses worked for you so far?
"First of all, they look really cool. It gives me a distinguished look. Second of all, they work wonders. I'm chopping up product and can do hands-free photography of filming myself and saving it for later. You can talk to it and ask it different questions. So, I say I try to make some sort of recipe for a big game, and they give you all kinds of options."
Some of your dishes are inspired by college football. Do you have a favorite team or player this year?
"I'm a big St. John's guy. Flushing, Queens. Union Turnpike. That team isn't great, Division 3, or something like that. They were giving me a look in Division 3, Hofstra. But I love Alabama, I love watching these big teams go at it. I would love to go to a college football game and experience the passion. That's actually the goal. I might go to the Rose Bowl."
As someone who lives in the Deep South, you need to experience an SEC game day.
"I would love that! LSU!"
Switching gears to the NBA, how do you feel about the Knicks this upcoming season?
"I wasn't happy leaving DiVincenzo. I am very upset about [Isaiah] Hartenstein leaving, but he had to do the best thing for his family. I love our core, our coach, and our city. You will see me there on October 25, front row. Hopefully. Hopefully, they don't put me in the nosebleeds. But I'd go anyway."
How do you feel about the Knicks' sneaker rotation?
"I'm a New Balance guy, and I wish there was a guy with New Balance on the team. I could design their shoes. To be fair, the guys wear Size 18, and it doesn't look too flattering. But I think I could help them out."
You have collaborated a lot with New Balance on lifestyle/runners. Have you ever thought about helping out their basketball side?
"I'm ready! You don't understand. Growing up in the city, you wore whatever to play basketball. So in my mind, I'm wearing basketball sneakers at all times. I'm always ready to play. Back then, when I actually wore pants, I always had basketball shorts underneath. That's just the way the city works. I was always ready to drop trou and play basketball."
Last question: what is going to be your go-to sneaker for this winter?
"One of my mine, I'm not going to lie. It's probably going to be the New Balance Minimus Baclava Pluto. It's like a trail-runner; it's breathable yet very rugged. It just makes your feet feel good. And nobody wrote that! That's from my mind!"