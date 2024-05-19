Kyrie Irving Wears Prototype ANTA Sneakers in Mavericks Win
The Dallas Mavericks eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday night. While there are plenty of takeaways from the 117-116 win, Kyrie Irving stole the show with his play and sneakers.
With the entire basketball world focused on last night's game, Irving used the opportunity to debut a new pair of hoop shoes. The 8x NBA All-Star ditched his signature sneaker, the ANTA KAI 1, for a pair of the brand's unreleased prototype performance models.
The shoes Irving wore in the closeout victory do not even have a name yet, much less a release date or tech specs. However, Irving's choice in footwear was not that surprising for those in the footwear industry who have closely followed his path over the past year.
Below is a detailed look at Irving's prototype ANTA sneakers and an explanation of why the enigmatic point guard chose to wear them at such an important moment.
For roughly a decade, Irving was one of the biggest stars on Nike's basketball roster. Following a messy breakup in 2022, Irving eventually signed a contract with ANTA in the summer of 2023. His first signature sneaker, the ANTA KAI 1, officially launched in March 2024.
It is important to remember that Irving's contract with the Chinese brand was more than a regular sneaker deal; it was a partnership. Irving became the Chief Creative Officer of ANTA Basketball and instantly infused the company with an unmatched level of stardom and global popularity.
Leading up to the launch of the ANTA KAI 1, Irving wore the ANTA Shock Wave 5 and other variations of what would become his first signature sneaker. Last night's choice in footwear wasn't Irving growing tired of his newly-released sneaker, but rather part of a larger vision for the brand he is leading to new heights.
Irving is not even one year into his five-year contract, and the future of the partnership is bright - especially if the Mavericks can take home an NBA Championship this season. Basketball fans and the sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all their footwear news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
