LaMelo Ball's Love for Basketball Inspired His New PUMA Sneakers
Ahead of the new NBA season, sneaker brands have been busy launching new models and colorways for their top athlete endorsers. Out of the entire crowded industry, PUMA might be the most active of them all.
On Tuesday evening, PUMA released the latest colorway of Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's fourth signature sneaker. The model, which is wildly popular with the youngest generations of hoopers is inspired by Ball's unique fashion sense and "otherworldly" style of play.
According to PUMA, the MB.04 "1Love" colorway takes the basketball shoe game to new heights, blending performance with a unique, intergalactic aesthetic.
The bold, acidic color scheme of the MB.04 "1Love" reflects Ball's personal style and love for the game. A supportive double-layered mesh upper allows for added comfort, a TPU support in the forefoot provides stability and a compression-molded EVA foam creates superior responsiveness and cushioning while maintaining a lightweight profile.
An alien tentacle-inspired 5D printed upper incorporates hidden Ball phrases like "1 OF ONE" and "RARE," while the outsole showcases a hovering spaceship, "NOT FROM HERE" and "RARE" wording. Flames at the heel further emphasize the collection's "out-of-this-world" theme.
In addition to the shoe launch, PUMA will release a 1Love apparel collection that reflects Ball's unique personality and commitment to pushing boundaries on and off the court.
Retailing between $50-$125, the PUMA MB.04 "1Love" and its accompanying apparel collection officially launches on Friday, October 25. Shoppers can find the sneakers and apparel at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, PUMA.com and the PUMA Flagship store.
Ball wore the MB.04 "1Love" in the latest chapter of PUMA's star-studded global marketing campaign, “FOREVER. FASTER. – See The Game Like We Do.”
The 23-year-old point guard was joined in the commercial by PUMA's newest athlete signee Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, Breanna Stewart of the WNBA champion New York Liberty, and college star Flau’jae Johnson.
Ball, who is entering his 5th season with Charlotte, averaged nearly 24 points and 8 assists a season ago. Ball and the Hornets tip off the new season officially on October 23, when they host the Houston Rockets.
Athletes and fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of their most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.