LaMelo Ball's Lifestyle PUMA Sneakers Get 'Gifted' Colorway
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is looking to take his game and team to the next level this season. Through five games this year, Ball is averaging 28.5 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. The dazzling point guard is one of the most exciting young stars in the game.
As Ball is showing his skills on the court, he also displays his signature style off the court. Earlier today, fans were treated to their first look at the PUMA “LaFrancé Gifted,” the latest shoe from Ball’s LaFrancé collection.
Designed as an off-the-court, lifestyle sneaker and coming in an all-orange colorway, that shoe is a must-have in any sneaker lover’s rotation of kicks. The shoe’s larger-than-life design and eye-catching elements draws its inspiration from Melo’s “1 of 1” style and is to make anyone stand out from the crowd.
The silhouette features leather, textile, and synthetic upper with thick laces for stability. Also, there’s a full-length internal EVA midsole that provides superior cushioning and support for those who are always on the go.
Fully wrapped around a rubber cupsole for stability, the shoe is equipped with a textured outsole with LaFrancé and PUMA branding details. The LaFrancé, brings Melo's "Not From Here" style for the new off-court silhouette. This release embodies Melo’s superstar style.
Melo’s “LaFrancé Gifted” will follow the release of the latest colorway of his MB.04 line the “1Love.” The 1Love collection includes a range of apparel pieces that reflect Ball's unique personality and his commitment to pushing boundaries both on and off the court.
Retailing for $110, the “LaFrancé Gifted” drops on Friday, November 8, and will be available to purchase at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.