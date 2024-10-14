Jayson Tatum's New Sneakers Celebrate Celtics History
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
There are not many concepts more unnerving than the thought of playing in the old Boston Garden (or now TD Garden). Everything from the raucous fans to the tricky parquet floor creates an unwelcoming environment for visiting NBA teams.
Over the weekend, Jordan Brand officially launched Jayson Tatum's third signature sneaker in a colorway that pays homage to the unfriendly confines.
The Jordan Tatum 3 "Welcome to the Garden" hit shelves on October 10 in full-family sizing. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult sizes ($125), big kids' sizes ($90), and little kids' sizes ($75) on the Nike website.
The Jordan Tatum 3 features a flexible textile upper that helped it become the lightest basketball shoe in the Jordan Brand collection. Meanwhile, the Cushlon foam and a springy Air Zoom unit help provide a smooth ride on the hardwood.
The "Welcome to the Garden" colorway features a white upper contrasted by wavy Kinetic Green overlays displaying a black and floral design. Tatum's signature logo appears on the tongues, while his No. 0 jersey pops off the heels. Lastly, "Welcome to the Garden" appears on the pull tabs.
Tatum was successful in leading the Celtics back to the glory land last season and is now focused on repeating as NBA Champions. Teams aiming to dethrone the Celtics must go through Tatum and the Garden.
Tatum first debuted the "Welcome to the Garden" colorway on the cover of NBA 2K25 and has worn the kicks throughout the NBA preseason. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.