James Harden Wants a Lifetime Sneaker Deal With Adidas
Later tonight, the LA Clippers will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their Western Conference Playoff series.
Clippers guard James Harden wants to add an NBA Championship ring to his legacy, and he also has major aspirations for the footwear industry.
Harden began his career with Nike before signing a massive 13-year, $200 million signature sneaker deal with adidas in 2015. The 11-time NBA All-Star wants to go even bigger with his next contract.
Harden could enter sneaker free agency late in 2028, ending one of the NBA's hottest and longest-running signature lines.
But that would not be the happy ending anyone wants — not for a player that has buoyed adidas Hoops over ten years, through multiple fashion cycles, and still comes out on top.
In an interview with Nick DePaula for SLAM, Harden concluded his remarks by stating his goal for the adidas partnership, "My whole thing is, a lifetime deal with Adidas. Let's build a legacy and continue to do this thing, even when I'm not playing basketball."
It is an audacious ask but not unreasonable. Current NBA players like LeBron James (Nike), Kevin Durant (Nike), Damian Lillard (adidas), and Stephen Curry (Under Armour) have all lifetime footwear contracts with their respective brands.
Harden has easily done just as much, if not more for adidas than other players who have earned lifetime sneaker deals. Harden's signature line has released nine models, and almost all of them have been hits.
Even more impressively, Harden's line continues to defy gravity by maintaining and increasing in popularity over time.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 is the go-to shoe for most adidas-sponsored athletes in the NBA and college. It is rare to turn on a basketball game and not see Harden's kicks on the hardwood.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the adidas Harden Vol 9 is currently available in select styles for $160 in adult sizes at adidas and Foot Locker.
Regardless if Harden is successful in winning an NBA Championship before his career is over, he could enter even more elite territory with a lifetime partnership with adidas.
