The New Balance KAWHI IV "Wave" Arrives for NBA Playoffs
Later tonight, the LA Clippers will host the Denver Nuggets in a pivotal Game 3 matchup in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.
Building on the excitement of the NBA Playoffs, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and New Balance are teaming up on another perfectly timed sneaker drop.
Today, New Balance and Leonard officially revealed the newest KAWHI IV colorway – "Wave."
The New Balance KAWHI IV "Wave" will launch on Friday, April 25. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for a suggested retail price of $159.99 at New Balance and other select retailers.
NBA fans will quickly notice that the "Wave" colorway pays tribute to the retro but modern style of the Clippers City Edition uniforms.
The silhouette combines vibrant light blue with pops of orange, black, and white on the midsole and heel.
Lastly, the colorway features Leonard's jersey number on the tongue and water droplet details on the lateral side, nodding to its wavey name and design.
The KAWHI IV showcases Leonard's exceptional skill and style, featuring a low-top silhouette designed for explosive performance with a modern touch.
The KAWHI IV model combines New Balance's responsive FuelCell technology with a carbon fiber plate, enhancing energy return and providing extra explosiveness on the court.
Finally, the latest update features a lightweight mesh upper with synthetic overlays, providing essential lateral support for making quick cuts on the court.
Tonight's playoff game will be must-see TV for hoops fans and sneakerheads. Fans can expect Leonard to bring his A-game and look the part, too.
