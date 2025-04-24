Kicks

The New Balance KAWHI IV "Wave" Arrives for NBA Playoffs

Kawhi Leonard's fourth signature New Balance basketball shoe is dropping in the "Wave" colorway.

Pat Benson

The New Balance KAWHI IV "Wave" colorway.
The New Balance KAWHI IV "Wave" colorway. / New Balance
In this story:

Later tonight, the LA Clippers will host the Denver Nuggets in a pivotal Game 3 matchup in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Building on the excitement of the NBA Playoffs, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and New Balance are teaming up on another perfectly timed sneaker drop.

Today, New Balance and Leonard officially revealed the newest KAWHI IV colorway – "Wave."

Kawhi Leonard's blue and orange New Balance sneakers.
Side view of the New Balance KAWHI IV "Wave" colorway. / New Balance

The New Balance KAWHI IV "Wave" will launch on Friday, April 25. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for a suggested retail price of $159.99 at New Balance and other select retailers.

NBA fans will quickly notice that the "Wave" colorway pays tribute to the retro but modern style of the Clippers City Edition uniforms.

The silhouette combines vibrant light blue with pops of orange, black, and white on the midsole and heel.

Blue and orange outsole of the New Balance KAWHI IV.
Bottom view of the New Balance KAWHI IV "Wave" colorway. / New Balance

Lastly, the colorway features Leonard's jersey number on the tongue and water droplet details on the lateral side, nodding to its wavey name and design.

The KAWHI IV showcases Leonard's exceptional skill and style, featuring a low-top silhouette designed for explosive performance with a modern touch.

The KAWHI IV model combines New Balance's responsive FuelCell technology with a carbon fiber plate, enhancing energy return and providing extra explosiveness on the court.

Kawhi Leonard's blue and orange New Balance sneakers.
Details on the New Balance KAWHI IV "Wave" colorway. / New Balance

Finally, the latest update features a lightweight mesh upper with synthetic overlays, providing essential lateral support for making quick cuts on the court.

Tonight's playoff game will be must-see TV for hoops fans and sneakerheads. Fans can expect Leonard to bring his A-game and look the part, too.

Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the NBA and beyond.

PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

