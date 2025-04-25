Michael Jordan Spotted in Travis Scott's Unreleased Sneakers
In addition to being the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan also has the strongest signature line in the history of footwear.
After starting his career with Nike and branching off into Jordan Brand, the Chicago Bulls legend has had an even more significant impact on the sneaker industry.
Under Jordan's guidance, Jordan Brand has expanded beyond basketball into almost every major sport and signed top athletes and entertainers.
One of the most important signings wasn't an athlete but rather a rapper. Travis Scott has a much stronger influence on sneakers than any current athlete.
He has worked with Nike and Jordan Brand on countless successful collaborations and even became the first non-athlete to get a signature sneaker line with Jumpman.
Scott's sneakers are so hot, he even has the GOAT wearing them out in public. On Friday, MJ was spotted wearing the unreleased Scott's Jordan Jumpman Jack in the "Bright Cactus" colorway at Bristol Motor Speedway for a NASCAR event.
The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Bright Cactus" officially drops for $200 in adult sizes on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
Online shoppers can try their luck on the Nike SNKRS app, but fans should not get their hopes up for securing a pair of the highly-anticipated kicks at their retail price.
For the vast majority of consumers, they will have to resort to buying the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites. Currently, the "Bright Cactus" colorway has an average resale price of $387 on StockX.
The "Bright Cactus" colorway features a neon green canvas upper with off-white tumbled leather overlays. The reverse lateral-side Nike Swoosh logo pops off the shoe in black.
Lastly, 'TS' is embroidered on the forefoot strap, with the iconic Cactus Jack smile graphic appearing on the back heel.
Jordan conquered basketball and the sneaker industry, but the Hall of Famer knows when to pass the ball to a hot teammate.
