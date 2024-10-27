Jalen Hurts Mismatches Air Jordan Cleats Against Bengals
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led the way with 236 passing yards on 16-20 attempts with one passing touchdown and three rushing touchdowns.
While Hurts was scooting around the field, announcers and fans were shocked to see his footwear selection. The All-Pro quarterback is a Jordan Brand athlete who regularly changes cleats during games - sometimes even four times in the same game.
However, it is unheard of for an athlete to wear mismatching (or mix-matching, depending on how you view it) performance models during a game. But that is what Hurts did during his elite performance.
A cleat malfunction forced Hurts to wear the Air Jordan 4 on his left foot and the Air Jordan 11 on his right foot. The old-school basketball shoes have been reimagined for the football field. However, any sneakerhead can attest that they do not feel similar on foot.
While it may not have felt natural, it did not seem to bother Hurts. Also, both colorways were exquisite. The Air Jordan 4 was a player-exclusive Kelly Green colorway, while the Air Jordan 11 was white and Midnight green.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, both colorways are player-exclusive designs for Hurts. The silver lining is fans can find the Air Jordan 4 and the Air Jordan 11 Low in select styles on the Nike website.
We just would not recommend trying to compete in both at the same time, unless you can pull it off like Hurts did on Sunday. It is only Week 8 of the NFL regular season, and Hurts is already in playoff mode when it comes to his footwear.
