LeBron James Reaches Mogul Status With New Nike Sneakers
Basketball fans can and will entertain plenty of debates surrounding Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. It will be impossible to answer questions like where he would have gone to college and whether he is truly the greatest of all time.
However, there is no debate that James has reached an unprecedented level of notoriety in the sports and entertainment world. Since arriving in Los Angeles, James has dominated the NBA while dabbling in movies and television.
Simply put, James has reached mogul status on and off the court. Celebrating his achievements, Nike has dropped a new colorway of James' 22nd signature sneaker that recognizes the fact. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what online shoppers must know about the Nike LeBron 22 "Mogul" colorway.
The Nike LeBron 22 dropped in the "Mogul" colorway on January 1, 2025. Athletes and fans can buy the shoes for $180 in adult sizes and $150 in big kid sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The "Mogul" colorway features more premium materials than its counterparts. A luxurious mix of white leather and black suede split the two-toned kicks, while the detailing appears in an unmissable shade of metallic gold.
The Nike Swoosh logo, James's signature, LeBron logos, and crown icons appear in metallic gold. Adding another dimension, the shoe features reflective paneling that shines in the dark. But it is the technology that makes the shoe stand out on the hardwood.
While the "Mogul" colorway sports better materials in its design, the colorway features the same cutting-edge performance technology as every other style of the Nike LeBron 22.
The large forefoot Air Zoom unit is curved to bend in multiple directions. It provides energy return for fast and responsive cornering and offers a flexible court feel that moves naturally with your foot. Meanwhile, the bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit in the heel adds cushioning and support.
Additionally, a tough plastic plate in the midsole and sturdy, wing-shaped pieces on both sides of the shoe provide stability. Lastly, the multidirectional traction pattern offers grip to the court.
Will James ever slow down, or will he continue to play at an All-Star level forever? We have no reason to doubt his ability on the basketball court in the business world. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.