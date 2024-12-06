Lonzo Ball Wanted Adidas Sneaker Deal But Got Big Baller Brand
Lonzo Ball is a Southern California basketball legend. Hoops fans closely followed Ball's career, from Chino Hills to UCLA and then to the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, Ball's once-promising career was derailed by injuries.
The only thing more hyped than Ball's hoop dreams were his family's aspirations of taking over the sneaker industry. Following his father's guidance, Ball passed on lucrative sneaker deals from major brands and bet on Big Baller Brand.
In a fascinating story by Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN, Ball explained that he had a strong affinity for adidas since high school.
However, he recounted, "But what was told to me, I guess, wasn't what really happened. I was told that nobody wanted to partner with me, so my dad was like, 'Just rock the brand.' And I was like, 'All right.'"
The $495 Big Baller Brand shoes could not withstand the rigors of an NBA game. The Lakers organization blamed Ball's shoes for the start of his injury problems, and now Ball believes the kicks could be to blame.
"I think it's a possibility for sure, to be honest with you," Ball said. "I wasn't really getting hurt like that until I started wearing them."
In Shelbourne's story, she recaps his wild sneaker adventure during the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Ball even compared the basketball shoes to kickball shoes.
Ball wore a redesigned version of his signature Big Baller Brand shoes during the regular season before suffering his first meniscus injury in January 2018.
The entire story is worth a read as it goes into depth about Ball's lengthy health saga and the road he has taken to be with the Chicago Balls eight years after he entered the NBA as the No. 2 overall selection.
Ball has worn Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoes for the past several years, and his younger brother, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, is on his fourth signature sneaker with PUMA.
It is hard not to imagine what could have been for Ball's playing career and role in the sneaker industry had he not done business with family. Coming out of UCLA, Ball could have easily commanded a signature sneaker deal from multiple brands - especially adidas.
For example, the Utah Jazz selected Donovan Mitchell with the 13th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft and he eventually got a signature sneaker line with adidas. The following year, Trae Young ended up with the Atlanta Hawks on draft night and eventually got a signature sneaker line with adidas.
Hopefully, the Southern California hoops legend can stay healthy and scratch the potential he once had. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.