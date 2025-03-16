Devin Booker Debuts 2 New Nike Book 1 Colorways Against Lakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The Phoenix Suns are not out of the Western Conference postseason picture, but today's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers did not help their chances.
Suns guard Devin Booker was the main silver lining in Sunday's nationally-televised game. Booker tallied 19 points and 11 assists. Best of all, he debuted two new colorways of his first signature Nike basketball shoe.
Booker took the court in a never-before-seen colorway sporting tiger stripes. It was the Nike Book 1 "Son of Moss Point" player-exclusive colorway.
The tiger-striped colorway was an homage to Booker and his dad's high school alma mater in Mississippi. The design nailed the mascot, and added an interesting twist with teal detailing throughout the upper.
Sadly, this player-exclusive version is not to be mistaken for the much more toned-down "Moss Point" colorway dropping later this Summer. However, Booker was not done debuting new shoes.
Before the game, Booker teased another player-exclusive colorway. The light pink and white colorway was not that unlike some of the general-release colorways.
Yet, Booker wanted to wear them before New York Knicks forward P.J. Tucker debuted the colorway. "Gotta get these @pjtucker PE's off before he do," joked Booker on his Instagram story. He later laced them up and wore them in the game.
While it is disappointing that neither colorway from today will hit shelves, online shoppers can choose from several general release colorways of the Nike Book 1 on the Nike website.
If the Suns squeak into the Play-In tournament, that means more fire from Booker and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Devin Booker Sneakers News
Devin Booker celebrates Steve Nash's birthday with the Nike Book 1.
Nike and Devin Booker are paying tribute to Flagstaff, Arizona.
The Nike Book 1 appears in a Kentucky Wildcats colorway.
The Nike Book 1 gets two Oregon Ducks colorways.
The Phoenix Suns built a display of Devin Booker's Nike shoes for fans.