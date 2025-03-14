Adidas Trolls Nike After Kobe Sneakers Fall Apart on Court
Over the past few years, sneaker brands have become noticeably more confrontational with each other on social media and in marketing campaigns. No brand has a more edgy online presence than adidas basketball.
On Thursday, a viral video from a EuroLeague game showed Isaiah Canaan's basketball shoes falling apart midgame.
Canaan wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "Year of the Mamba" colorway before it split in half while he played defense. The moment left many social media users questioning what happened to his kicks.
The EuroLeague shared the video on X with the caption, "Never seen that before." Then the adidas Hoops account quoted the original post with a picture of its metamorphosis pack and said, "superior replacements…"
Calling out any shoe from Kobe Bryant's signature Nike line is sacrilege in the sneaker community. The Nike Kobe line is considered the gold standard among hoopers.
Not to mention, the Los Angeles Lakers legend left adidas in 2002 before signing with Nike in 2003. Bryant and Nike went on to create one of the most popular basketball shoe lines of all time.
However, it is fair to ask what happened with Canaan's shoes. The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba" colorway was released in January 2025 for $190 in adult sizes. It should not be exploding on the court already.
Many basketball fans and sneakerheads are speculating that Canaan was playing in fake or replica Nike Kobe shoes. We will never know the answer, but that would make the most sense.
Even when Zion Williamson infamously busted through a Nike shoe while playing for the Duke Blue Devils, it was because he had worn the same pair of Paul George sneakers heavily throughout that season (plus, he is Zion Williamson).
Athletes and fans should not worry about their Nike Kobe basketball shoes falling apart quickly, as the viral video was an example of an outlier.
However, every sneaker brand should be concerned about adidas coming after them on social media. The Three Stripes is not afraid of stepping on toes in the new era of marketing.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Scoot Henderson's PUMA sneakers stand out in the "Caution" colorway.
P.J. Tucker wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Book 1 in his Knicks debut.
Converse projects SGA's logo all over Boston after beating the Celtics.
Devin Booker pays homage to Penny Hardaway with the Nike Book 1.
The Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" drops Saturday. Will it sell out?