Steph Curry Hits 4,000 3-Pointers & Celebrates Birthday in Curry 12 "Pisces"
When it comes to Zodiac signs, Pisces are known for being creative, empathetic, compassionate, and intuitive. Without question, Stephen Curry embodies these attributes on and off the court.
Regarded as one of the greatest players to play in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors superstar guard added to his legend by becoming the first player to make 4,000 three-pointers.
To commemorate his 37th birthday and his remarkable career, the Curry brand will be releasing the Curry 12 “Pisces.” Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the newly-released hoop shoes.
The Curry 12 ‘Pisces’ will be available for $140 in adult sizes, $100 in grade school sizes, and $90 in pre-school sizes on UA.com, at select Under Armour Brand Houses, and through retail partners.
Taking inspiration from Curry’s zodiac sign, this latest Curry 12 colorway is representative of the fluidity, creativity, and adaptability Curry’s game is known for.
“Be Like Water” stands at the core of this signature release, which embodies Curry’s constant movements and navigates seamlessly and effortlessly on the court, causing havoc to opposing defenses.
Featuring a light blue upper with metallic gold accents, which signifies balance, calmness, and strength, the Curry 12 ‘Pisces’ captures the aesthetics of Curry’s game and the spirit of Pisces.
Also, the silhouette comes with a gradient graphic that blends from the TPU sidewall into the heel counter, symbolizing the interconnectedness of the elements, offering fluid motion that’s needed to launch shots from anywhere on the court, like Curry.
After setting a new record of 4,000 threes, Curry was asked if hitting the 5,000 career mark was a possibility. "I don't know how many more I got after that," Curry said.
"Keep pushing it to as far as I can. I think it's one of those things that just puts into perspective just how the game has changed and I've been able to be a part of that."
