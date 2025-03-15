Jayson Tatum brought the Heat to Miami with new Jordan Tatum 3
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
NBA players are always happy to visit South Beach during the season to escape the cold weather for a brief moment of fun in the sun. That is exactly what Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics did last night.
The Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 103-91. Tatum led the way with 28 points and debuted a new colorway of his third signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe in the process.
The never-before-seen colorway of the Jordan Tatum 3 features a graphic print applied to the cool grey upper, showing a mesmerizing blend of shapes and squiggles (most notably, flower designs pop up throughout the upper).
Zooming out from the detailed print, the silhouette sports a mix of black and red across the shoe. It is a nod from Tatum to his opponent's uniform colors.
This would be far from the first time that Tatum gave a tip of the cap to the city he was playing in with his sneakers. He has shown love to Jordan Brand schools like the UCLA Bruins and the Houston Cougars with player-exclusive sneakers this season.
But will last night's sneakers be another player-exclusive model, or will they eventually be released to the public? There is no release information, but at the same time, this colorway does not seem like a player-exclusive either.
While we wait to learn more about this colorway, online shoppers can choose from several styles of the Jordan Tatum 3 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
The Jordan Tatum 3 has an upgraded upper that strategically layers materials for power and comfort on the court. The result is a supportive, conforming fit without feeling bulky or stiff on the hardwood.
Additionally, its Cushlon 3.0 foam and Zoom Air insert work alongside the upper's firm frame to promote lateral movements that feel smooth and secure.
The foundation of the shoe is provided by the herringbone traction pattern that propels a superior first step and quick cut while helping hoopers stop on a dime.
With the Celtics poised to make another deep playoff run, fans can expect more heat from Tatum and Jordan Brand. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
